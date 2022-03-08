Ingram Micro Expands Relationship with Okta Identity Solutions

Industry Leaders Empower Channel Partners throughout the Americas to Become Trusted Identity Security Advisors; Announces Plan to take Okta Relationship Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity—Ingram Micro Inc. today announced an expanded go-to-market relationship with Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity management.





The new agreement extends Okta’s relationship with Ingram Micro throughout the Americas and sets the stage to extend the go-to-market relationships to more than 40 countries across all regions of the world in 2022, including Europe and Asia Pacific. The growing relationship with Okta broadens and strengthens Ingram Micro’s available portfolio of proven cybersecurity solutions and introduces channel partners worldwide to the growing opportunity around customer identity and access management solutions (CIAM).

“Okta is a leader in identity, citing a total addressable market opportunity estimated to be around $80 billion, making it an optimal for channel partners to engage with Okta, Ingram Micro, and our subsidiary Cloud Harmonics,” notes Sabine Howest, senior vice president, global partner engagement and digital operations, Ingram Micro. “Together with Okta, we’re offering our channel partners the identity solutions needed to keep their own teams, as well as the businesses they serve and the customers who buy from them, securely connected to technology and working smarter to steer clear of ransomware attacks.”

“Okta’s solutions, combined with Ingram Micro and Cloud Harmonics technical and business resources, help make managing IT security for our customers easier and brings a new level of confidence to our teams and customers when it comes to connecting to any device from anywhere,” says Al Shah, vice president, Myriad360, an Ingram Micro and Okta channel partner.

Based on industry research and partner feedback, Ingram Micro and Cloud Harmonics concur CIAM remains one of the fastest-growing security categories for channel partners and an area where many businesses big and small remain vulnerable and in need of the right solutions.

“Enabling channel partners to help businesses of all sizes stay securely connected has and will continue to be big business for Okta, Cloud Harmonics, and Ingram Micro,” says Michael Fattaruso, director and general manager of Ingram Micro subsidiary Cloud Harmonics, who has been an Okta Authorized Distribution Partner since 2018. “We are thrilled to see our mutual success scale through an expanded relationship with our parent company Ingram Micro and see a golden opportunity for channel partners who engage Okta and incorporate CIAM solutions into their IT security practice.”

Global Channel Growth is the Goal for Okta and Ingram Micro

“Strong, high-impact alliances remain foundational to Okta’s continued growth and success within today’s IT channel,” says Steve Dodenhoff, senior vice president, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Okta. “I am pleased to announce our expanded relationship with Ingram Micro. It’s certainly a growth catalyst to Okta’s global go-to-market channel strategy.”

In 2022, Okta’s global channel growth goals are substantial and represent a sizable opportunity for its entire partner ecosystem, explains Dodenhoff. “There’s no silver bullet or single solution for IT security, but our vision to be the Primary Identity Cloud, combined with Ingram Micro’s global cybersecurity practice and expansive best of breed IT security portfolio, make for a powerful partnership to support our mutual clients and channel partners.”

Channel partners interested in learning more about Okta solutions, visit www.Okta.com or call Ingram Micro for more information.

