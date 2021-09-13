Home Business Wire Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Launches Operation for Samsung in Sweden
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Launches Operation for Samsung in Sweden

Establishes dedicated warehouse to manage mobile device trade-ins

BORÅS, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3pl–Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of global supply chain management and ecommerce logistics solutions, today announced the launch of a dedicated operation for Samsung in Borås, Sweden.

Under the agreement, Ingram Micro will manage Samsung’s mobile device trade-in program, receiving used devices from Samsung customers who turn in their old technology in exchange for credit toward a new device. The trade-in program includes four collection sites operating in four different languages and was deployed in less than two months.

“We look forward to helping enable Samsung’s continued growth through their newest trade-in program in the Nordics,” said Kevin Coleman, vice president, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “Having existing customers choose to grow with us speaks to the strength of our relationship, the consistent performance of our team and our proven expertise in the mobile device industry.”

“In expanding to the Nordics, Samsung sought a logistics provider that could act quickly, scale, and perform consistently,” said Conny Lindström, senior business development manager, Samsung. “We’ve worked with Ingram Micro since 2018 and felt confident expanding our relationship to include the support of this new program.”

Ingram Micro’s network of logistics warehouses includes 120+ facilities around the world. The operation for Samsung is the first mobile device trade-in program Ingram Micro is supporting in the Nordics. In addition to collecting used devices, Ingram Micro offers device repair capabilities and refurbishment services that prepare products for resale in secondary markets.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that go beyond connecting supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, remarketing and more, our solutions drive growth, enhance ROI and protect our clients. We proudly serve customers across a broad spectrum of industries — from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises — and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. To learn more, visit: www.ingrammicroservices.com

Contacts

Press Contact

Lauren Jow

Global Brand Manager

Lauren.jow@ingrammicro.com
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

