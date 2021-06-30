Home Business Wire Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Enters New Market in Slovakia
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services Enters New Market in Slovakia

Now hiring for jobs near Bratislava to support fulfillment operations for e-commerce brand, ABOUT YOU

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3pl–Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of e-commerce fulfillment solutions and third-party logistics, today announced plans to launch its first operation in southern Slovakia with ABOUT YOU, an online fashion retailer and one of Europe’s fastest growing e-commerce companies. Ingram Micro is actively hiring to support the new operation and strives to become the largest employer in the region to support ABOUT YOU’s rapid growth in consumer markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

“Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services is very excited to launch a large-scale operation in Slovakia and is proud to be selected as ABOUT YOU’s trusted third-party logistics provider,” said Jack Heijkans, vice president of commerce, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “Our experience developing, managing and growing operations for some of Europe’s biggest e-commerce brands will contribute to their growth objectives, including the ability to rapidly scale operations to meet large increases in demand.”

“In planning our expansion to Central & Eastern Europe, we were looking for a provider with proven experience and a high degree of flexibility in order to support our growth. In addition, the provider also had to meet our expectations of sustainability in terms of future processes as well as the materials used in the warehouse. The cooperation with Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services was the best choice for this project and we look forward to going live with the operation later this year,” said Henryk Patzelt, director of logistics, ABOUT YOU.

ABOUT INGRAM MICRO COMMERCE & LIFECYCLE SERVICES

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce and technology markets. We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobile device and ITAD industries. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

lauren.jow@ingrammicro.com
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

