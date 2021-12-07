Ingram Micro Cloud Launches Contracts Alliance Program to Support AWS Cloud Opportunities in the Public Sector

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Cloud today announced the Contracts Alliance Program (CAP) for the US market, part of its broader Amazon Web Services (AWS) distribution offering, intended to provide faster, frictionless access to contracts within Ingram Micro Cloud’s developed federal, state, local and education portfolios. The CAP program intentionally delivers more opportunities, deeper capabilities and a streamlined procurement process in the shared commitment to support efficient and lasting growth within the consistently expanding public sector space.

In collaboration with Strategic Communications (Women Owned Small Business & 8(a) JV, and Minority Business Enterprise) and their Promark-led contract portfolio, the Contracts Alliance Program helps remove barriers in cloud-based opportunities within the public sector by providing Ingram Micro Cloud partners with access to a portfolio of federal, state, local and education contracts that are widely used to procure cloud services vital to public agency missions.

“Ingram Micro Cloud is proud to introduce the Contracts Alliance Program,” says Jason Singer, Director of Public Sector Cloud at Ingram Micro Cloud. “This program is another affirmation of our commitment to partners as they strategically scale their businesses in the private and public sector markets.”

Partners can accelerate opportunities in the public sector by combining CAP with AWS programs including Think Big for Small Business (TBSB). With TBSB, partners with less than 150 employees can further their AWS Partner Network tier progression and maximize earning opportunities while benefitting from CAP to minimize contract administration fees.

“We have witnessed a flood of cloud opportunities over the past 12 months from the public sector,” said Blake Kelly, Cloud Sales Manager at Strategic Communications. “CAP enables partners by providing access to opportunities in high demand and low competition through use of our set-aside contracts.”

