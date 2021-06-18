Home Business Wire Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Barclays
Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Barclays

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vikram Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat hosted by Barclays on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Contacts

Media:
Misty Zelent

mzelent@irco.com
 

Investor Relations:
Christopher Miorin

christopher.miorin@gardnerdenver.com

