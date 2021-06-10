Inger Gløersen Folkeson Named as Group COO and EVP of Fiber Networks in Bulk Infrastructure

Seasoned Telenor Executive Embraces Sustainability and Fast Growth in Dual Leadership Role





OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bulkinfrastructure—Bulk Infrastructure, the Nordics’ leading provider of ultra-scalable, highly connected, sustainable data centers and fiber networks, today announced the appointment of Inger Gløersen Folkeson as Chief Operating Officer, Bulk Infrastructure Group and Executive Vice President, Bulk Fiber Networks, effective August 16, 2021. Previously, Folkeson was the Chief Financial Officer at Digi Telecommunications where she led finance operations and guided strategy, business development, performance management and efficiency initiatives for the Malaysian mobile connectivity and internet services provider. Prior to joining Digi, Inger held a series of senior leadership positions at Telenor ASA, the international tele, data and media communication service provider.

This strategic hire will strengthen the execution of Bulk’s mission to develop and extend sustainable business models in the digital infrastructure and industrial real estate space. Bulk has a clear strategy to play a leadership role in the Nordics infrastructure services market through data center solutions, fiber networks and industrial real estate.

“I look forward to this opportunity to advance and develop the sustainable business model taking strong hold, especially in the Nordics,” says Inger Gløersen Folkeson. “Bulk is a young organization and has achieved so much.”

Inger brings a wealth of experience from senior positions in the ICT industry in Asia and in the Nordics. She has for the past 2.5 years been CFO in Digi Telecommunications in Malaysia. Prior to this she has had multiple leadership roles in Telenor Group including within Strategy and Regulatory affairs as well as being the CFO in Telenor Group Holdings, a professional ownership team responsible for Telenor Group’s adjacent investments.

“Inger has a unique combination of strong problem-solving skills, international telecom experience and a collaborative approach to shape winning teams. With a passion for sustainability and business building, Inger is a perfect fit with Bulk,” says Jon Gravråk, CEO at Bulk Infrastructure. “We are pleased to welcome her to the Bulk leadership team where she will play a pivotal role in our continued journey to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience.”

The global digital infrastructure industry is increasingly driven by sustainability, with a host of measures and initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impacts. Bulk is targeting a global leadership position within sustainable digital infrastructure, and follows an entrepreneurial approach to shape the broader industry agenda and unlock the benefits of renewable energy to drive the planet’s digital future. Global data usage and data center capacity demand, driven by AI, automation, HPC and two-way streaming workloads across all economic sectors, along with increasing focus on climate and environmental impacts, are driving decision making. Global design and building consultant Arcadis ranks Norway fifth in the world for best data center locations. Clean and stable power markets in Norway are a significant factor in that growth over FLAP markets in Europe. Bulk data centers and diverse routes for global fiber connectivity are increasingly drawing enterprise and hyperscale investment in the region.

