Infrascale CEO Russ Reeder Honored With U.S. Secret Service Award

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Russ Reeder, CEO of Infrascale, a leading cloud-based data protection company, was recently presented with the Director’s Honor Award by the United States Secret Service (USSS) for his support of the agency.

Reeder and other Infrascale executives helped develop and participated in a cybercrime crisis simulation this past summer in Washington, D.C. that paired business leaders with officials from the USSS, FBI, National Guard Bureau, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to conduct a simulation exercise that would map out the most effective responses to ransomware attacks.

The scenario allowed Reeder and other executives an opportunity to enhance planning, collaboration, and information sharing between state and local government agencies and the USSS. The training was the eighth of its kind and the sixth virtual event conducted with the Secret Service’s Cyber Fraud Task Force (CFTF) partners.

“It was an honor to participate in the tabletop simulation and receive the Director’s Honor Award from the Secret Service,” said Reeder. “Ransomware attacks continue to grow more prevalent and damaging, and we need new strategies for responding to them. From strong data protection solutions to more efficient communication with law enforcement, this tabletop exercise highlighted a number of strategies we can take to slow the growth of ransomware and limit the damage to organizations and infrastructure.”

North America has become the biggest target for ransomware attacks due in part to the rise in cryptocurrency adoption. In addition to working closely with law enforcement, organizations can limit the fallout from any potential breaches with advanced backup and disaster recovery solutions. While there is no foolproof way to prevent ransomware attacks, their effects can be minimized by leveraging backup and disaster recovery solutions to help avoid costly outcomes like data loss and operational downtime.

The Director’s Honor Award is “the highest form of recognition within the authority of the cases when the bureau head’s personal appreciation cannot be expressed fully with a lesser award,” according to the USSS. The agency has been handing out the Director’s Honor Award to deserving professionals for more than 50 years.

