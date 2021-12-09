Infosys Equinox Partners With Packable to Help Amplify Its Direct to Consumer E-commerce Offerings for Its Brand Partners

Infosys Equinox to Bolster Packable’s Proprietary Technology with the Purpose of Helping Brands Across E-commerce Channels

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infosys (NYSE:INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Packable, a leading E-commerce company with a proprietary tech-enabled offering, sitting at the intersection of brands, marketplaces and customers. Packable recently announced a merger with Highland Transcend Partners, setting it on the path to becoming a public company. Through the partnership with Packable, Infosys will integrate its flagship human-centric digital commerce platform, Infosys Equinox, with Packable IQ (Packable’s proprietary E-commerce platform). The strategic collaboration will strengthen Packable’s ability to offer its brand partners an engaging, innovative, and agile Direct to Consumer platform (D2C): “D2C-in-a-box.”

The proliferation of E-commerce and digital channels means it is increasingly critical for brands to develop and execute innovative D2C strategies to help them win E-commerce shoppers through unique, personalized and innovative customer engagement. Packable – equipped with Infosys’s Equinox’s microservices based, API first, and cloud native design – will be better situated to add greater value to its brand partners via the new D2C-in-a-box offering. Equinox combined with Packable IQ’s intelligent pricing, consumer transaction data, smart inventory management and extensive fulfillment capabilities will create a highly competitive D2C platform to run and manage a brand’s E-commerce website and operations. It will also enable brands to create curated D2C journeys ready to be launched in a matter of weeks.

The Equinox-powered cloud-native D2C platform will bring together the best of Packable and Infosys for brands: Packable IQ along with Infosys Equinox’s end-to-end commerce-as-a-service for enterprises, to drive results throughout the purchase lifecycle. The solution will create a repository of complementary and collectively exhaustive services that can be easily integrated with existing core systems or new platforms to deliver headless commerce capabilities coupled with real time analytics and insights on-demand. It will also provide brands with digital advances including conversational commerce, augmented reality, voice and social commerce, enabling them to engage with consumers through rich and hyper-personalized experiences.

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, “Our clients are seeking predictive and customized playbooks to win in E-commerce marketplaces. Powerful stories made to stick digitally, smart analytics and algorithms, rich personalized experiences and staying a step ahead of the consumer are key. They also need platform capability to overcome the inertia of mainstream enterprise technology stacks. We are delighted that the Packable-Infosys Equinox strategic collaboration will enable brands with autonomous capabilities to place the right offerings before the right consumer, at the right moment, and at the right price.”

Andrew Vagenas, Chief Executive Officer, Packable, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Infosys. This exciting partnership marks another milestone in the execution of Packable’s strategy of augmenting our D2C platform ecosystem to accelerate brand partners’ revenues and profitability across E-commerce channels. As we continue our journey to becoming a public company, we’re diligently looking for partnerships to help bring the highest-quality services to customers, and this agreement with Infosys Equinox allows us to do just that.”

Ash Mehra, Chief Information Officer, Packable, said, “At Packable, we are actively deepening our relationships with brand partners of all stripes, from household name consumer product’s companies to Digitally Native Brands. This partnership with Infosys Equinox will enable us to provide even more value additive services to our brand partners, continuing to set them up for success in the age of E-commerce.”

About Packable

Packable is a leading E-commerce company with a proprietary technology platform that empowers brands throughout the transaction lifecycle, by providing them with tech-enabled inventory planning and data analytics, marketing, marketplace management, logistics and distribution, customer experience and support. Founded in 2010, Packable has approximately 1000 employees, including a premier team of E-commerce experts, connecting consumers to their favorite brands on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, Google, eBay, Target, Kroger and Facebook, becoming one of the largest marketplace sellers in North America. By combining the end-to-end commerce lifecycle in one platform, Packable acts as a comprehensive service provider and empowers its brand partners to avoid disparate and inefficient points of sale. Additionally, since Packable helps facilitate the vast E-commerce lifecycle, it gains access to rich customer transaction data, providing it with differentiated data insights that it uses to optimize its platform and benefit its brand partners.

To learn more about Packable, which announced on September 9, 2021 that it plans to become a public company through a merger with Highland Transcend Partners (NYSE:HTPA), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), please visit: packable.com. Upon completion of the transaction, Packable expects to be listed on the NASDAQ.

About Infosys Equinox

Infosys Equinox is the flagship human-centric digital commerce platform of Infosys. The platform helps brands provide omnichannel and memorable shopping experiences to their customers. With a future-ready architecture and integrated commerce ecosystem, Infosys Equinox provides an end-to-end commerce platform covering all facets of an enterprise’s E-commerce needs.

Visit https://www.infosysequinox.com/ to see how Infosys Equinox can help your enterprise deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit https://www.infosys.com/about to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

