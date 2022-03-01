Informative Research Names James Boss Executive Vice President, Client Success

New Role Underscores Client Commitment While Accelerating Focus on Innovation and Growth

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fintech leader Informative Research, a Stewart company, today announced James Boss as Executive Vice President, Client Success. Boss takes the sales and service leadership role with the primary goal of helping all customers take full advantage of the company’s cutting-edge lending solutions. This strategic role underscores the company’s enhanced commitment to bring innovation through automation and decisioning capabilities to its customers while mitigating risk through unparalleled technology and client support standards.

Columbus-based Boss will leverage extensive industry sales, client engagement and account management expertise in this leadership role at Informative Research. Most recently, Boss was Vice President, National Sales, with Factual Data where he drove sales initiatives and strategic process enhancements to successfully grow market share and increase revenue. He effectively partnered with clients to meet their strategic goals and ensure optimal efficiency and satisfaction.

“I am thrilled to welcome James to the team during this time of exciting growth and innovation,” said Matthew Orlando, President, Informative Research Mortgage Vertical. “Known for his engaging, highly relational approach to meeting client needs while fueling organizational growth, James is the ideal expert to inspire our continued commitment to client excellence. His leadership and expertise align remarkably well with our ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and amplify client utilization of our best-in-class solutions.”

Comments Boss, “This is such an exciting and critical time of innovation and growth at Informative Research. I am honored to have an instrumental role in helping this winning organization exceed all expectations. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and help our clients leverage our unique, cutting-edge technology and solutions to improve sales and profits. Our clients’ future is bright.”

About Informative Research:

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is an innovative technology solutions leader that serves over 3,000 mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is renowned for streamlining the loan process with their straightforward customer service model, progressive solution and cutting-edge technology.

