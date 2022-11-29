Informatica Wins Design Partner of the Year and Data & Analytics Partner of the Year at AWS re: Invent 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica® (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) recognized Informatica as the Design Partner of the Year – Global and Data & Analytics Partner of the Year – North America at AWS re: Invent 2022. The announcement was made today at the AWS Partner Awards Gala at re:Invent in Las Vegas.

These awards recognize Informatica’s collaboration with AWS, its ability to drive value for joint customers, and its technical capabilities for cloud transformations on the AWS cloud.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on several criteria. The AWS Partner Awards recognized Informatica for leading with innovations and continuing to evolve and thrive on AWS as it works with customers.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural global 2022 AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

Design Partner of the Year recognizes organizations that develop software or hardware devices that run on or are integrated with AWS. Informatica’s award-winning solution combines its data governance architecture and the Intelligent Data Management Cloud with AWS Lake Formation, so business users can confidently access data from governed data lakes in AWS and drive data-informed decisions. The ability to drive scale, trust, and self-service has proven invaluable for our joint customers’ enterprise-wide data democratization initiatives.

Data and Analytics Partner of the Year recognizes top partners with Data and Analytics Competency who provide data and analytics-centric solutions for customers. Informatica provides the most complete and comprehensive cloud data management solutions on AWS that addresses data and analytics needs of the customers through a modern microservices-based architecture with serverless capabilities. Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud is an AI-powered cloud data management platform and helps customers with their data-led cloud modernization initiatives resulting in the development of an intelligent enterprise.

The Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) on AWS is an AI-powered cloud data management platform with a microservices-based architecture and serverless capabilities. As a key Data & Analytics partner of AWS, Informatica has deep alignment across AWS services and go-to-market teams jointly empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of data on AWS.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an AWS Partner of the Year in two key categories,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “Receiving this award reaffirms the confidence AWS and our joint customers have in Informatica. It is a clear testament to our deep partnership with AWS and our continued commitment to enable our customers to derive true business value from their data.”

