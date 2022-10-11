<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Informatica to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

di Business Wire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or (929) 526-1599 internationally with access code 619433.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Informatica’s company website at https://investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

vhydedunn@informatica.com

Media Relations

Priya Ramesh

priya@informatica.com

