Informatica Powers HelloFresh’s Data-Driven Expansion

World’s Leading Meal Kit Company Leverages Data as a Product to Accelerate Mission to Change the Way People Eat

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica® (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that HelloFresh, integrated food solutions group and the world’s leading meal kit company, is leveraging Informatica’s data management solutions to improve forecasting, scale to meet demand and manage data as a strategic asset.

Today HelloFresh operates in 17 countries and delivered 287.3 million meals to 8.5 million customers in Q1 2022. It has seen exponential growth in the five years since it went public, launching in new countries, opening new brands, and acquiring Greenchef, Youfoodz and Factor. This rapid expansion saw the business tackling increasing challenges around the volume, complexity and obscurity of data.

Recognising the value of being data-driven, HelloFresh embarked on a company-wide initiative to shift how data is perceived, managed, and used across the business. Core to this transformation is the global technology department HelloTech, one of the company’s fastest-growing teams, having doubled its size in the past two years and now home to almost 1,000 engineers, designers, data engineers, data scientists, product managers, and analysts. This team plays a critical role in democratizing data across the business, enabling teams to make business decisions and deliver product innovations that are based on solid analysis of millions of data points.

Informatica enables enterprises to manage, own and derive insights from their data, which made it a good fit for HelloFresh’s data-driven journey to treating data as a product. Leveraging Informatica’s Enterprise Data Catalog, HelloFresh first increased transparency on its data footprint and then set out to make it discoverable and interoperable. Today, with the help of Informatica’s Axon Data Governance solutions, HelloFresh has increased its ability to deliver trusted, relevant data to users across the business, reducing the time from data to insight. This is noticeable in domains and teams that embarked on the Data Governance journey as early adopters.

HelloFresh operates in a data-driven way. Data is not only a resource for technological improvements and scaling the business but is also the base of every team’s day-to-day work. All business decisions, including product innovations, are based on the analysis of millions of data-points to build a desirable product for customers.

The company’s intelligent data management approach expands beyond technology. HelloFresh recognized the shift required in the organizational mindset and established a Data Literacy Program to change how data is perceived and embed success criteria for data-related initiatives. There has been great success in the process of moving away from excel spreadsheets and embedding data directly into business operations.

“Data is HelloFresh’s most precious resource and, working with Informatica, we’ve been able to serve it up as a strategic asset to teams across the business, who use it to accelerate our mission to change the way people eat,” said David Castro-Gavino, Global VP Data at HelloFresh. “By empowering our teams with access to the right data at the right time and the know-how to use it, we can continue to offer customers fresh, healthy, affordable meals tailored to their tastes.”

In celebration of its success in driving a data-led transformation, HelloFresh was recognized as a data innovator in the 2022 Informatica Innovation Awards.

“HelloFresh is a fantastic example of an intelligent data enterprise – harnessing data as a strategic asset to fuel innovation, improve customer service and drive impressive growth,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “We were pleased to recognize the HelloFresh team in our Innovation Awards. We look forward to working together as they continue their data-driven journey, democratizing data at scale across the business to foster fast-paced innovation.”

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is a global food solutions group and the world’s leading meal kit company. The HelloFresh Group consists of six brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan. In Q1 2022 HelloFresh delivered 287 million meals and reached 8.52 million active customers. HelloFresh went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and has been traded on the DAX (German Stock Market Index) since September 2021. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan and Tokyo.

