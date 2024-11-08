Informatica Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered secondary offering of 16,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Offering”) by certain funds associated with Permira and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (together, the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $25.50. In connection with the Offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,400,000 additional shares. The Offering is expected to close on November 12, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Informatica will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders in the Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the Offering. J.P. Morgan is acting as the senior active book-running manager and BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as junior active book-running managers for the Offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, PJT Partners, LionTree, Macquarie Capital, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as passive bookrunners for the Offering. Centerview Partners, Academy Securities, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of an effective registration statement, a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Informatica has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) on Form S-3 and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for the Offering to which this communication relates. The registration statement automatically became effective on November 7, 2024. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and other documents Informatica has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Informatica and this Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement relating to the Offering may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including more than 80 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the closing of the Offering transaction between the underwriters, the Selling Stockholders and the Company and the filing of a prospectus supplement. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Victoria Hyde-Dunn



vhydedunn@informatica.com