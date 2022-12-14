Informa Markets Fashion Launches Fashion Tech Series, Announcing Reports and Upcoming Live Digital Sessions

The reports, highlighting the newest innovations within fashion technology, are live now.

The live digital sessions are set to launch starting in January, register here.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informa Markets Fashion, the industry leader in wholesale trade events, in partnership with leading global forecasting agency Fashion Snoops, will provide industry professionals with relevant and timely news on innovations in fashion technology through four comprehensive reports, along with four live digital sessions, organized by key areas of the fashion vertical: retail, design, marketing and sourcing and supply chain.

This series demystifies the latest technological developments shaping the year ahead – from artificial intelligence to Web3, defines opportunities within new tech advancements companies should consider, and highlights success stories from those already forging a new path forward. In addition, readers can find various resources outlining potential vendors, partners, and solutions providers useful for fashion professionals across the entire fashion value chain. The digital sessions – launching in January 2023 – will take a deeper dive into the innovations presented within the report, with an opportunity for live Q&A with industry leaders who are already forging the path ahead.

Reports are currently available online. Use the links below to access.

Additional details on the Fashion Tech Series Digital Sessions:

First digital session – The Evolution of Retail

Who: Informa Markets Fashion and Fashion Snoops

Informa Markets Fashion and Fashion Snoops Date : January 11, 2023

: January 11, 2023 Time : 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

: 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Location: Digital Session Registration Link HERE

While the retail session will kick off the digital discovery session portion of the series, the subsequent digital sessions covering Design, Marketing, and Sourcing + Supply Chain will launch in March, April, and May. Registration links will be available in early 2023.

