Infogain Recognized as 2nd Fastest Growing Company in Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™ 2021

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation–Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, today announced that it has been recognized as the 2nd fastest growing company in Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™ 2021.

Everest Group evaluates and ranks third-party providers based on analysis of their previous calendar year’s (CY2020) engineering services revenue and year-on-year growth. According to the report, the Top 50 Engineering Services companies have combined revenues of $46.7 billion in CY2020, marginally higher than the aggregate of $45.9 billion from CY2019 and a significant jump from $40.5 billion in CY2018. Broad-based providers reported an average growth rate of 6.4% from 2019 to 2020.

Infogain was recognized as among the top three fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year. Infogain and other providers reported engineering services revenues across select verticals, including software products, automotive, computing systems, healthcare & medical devices, industrial & energy, and consumer electronics.

In this third edition of the Engineering Services Top 50™ list Infogain ranked 26th overall. In the past year Infogain has also been recognized as a “Star Performer” and “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 and ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020.

Nishith Mathur, Chief Strategy and Solutions Officer at Infogain, said, “The fact that we have improved our rankings during a global pandemic validates Infogain’s software engineering expertise and relentless commitment to delivering client value. Our IP and accelerators, growing use of DevSecOps, and cloud engineering frameworks enable us to deliver innovation, excellence, and continuous improvement to our clients.”

The Top 50™ list is instrumental in helping enterprises understand the global third-party engineering services landscape, make informed sourcing decisions, and identify new ways to leverage third-party engineering services providers. In addition, the list helps service providers make an assessment of their competitive position among their peers.

View the Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™ 2021 report here.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom and retail & CPG industries using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms. Infogain is also a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Infogain, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

