Infogain Appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experience leading over 100,000 global team members; will drive Infogain vision and growth

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITLeaders–Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based global leader in human-centered digital platform engineering services, has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as President and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for global operations. Reporting to CEO Ayan Mukerji, he will support and execute Infogain’s strategy of combining cloud, experience, and AI to build innovative human-centered digital solutions for our customers.

Nevatia is a well-respected IT industry veteran with close to three decades of experience in client value creation and delivery, incubating new business verticals, managing large P&Ls, and leading culturally diverse global organizations with more than 100,000 global team members. In his most recent role as Mindtree’s Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, he was responsible for designing, planning, and implementing business strategies and operating plans that align with the company’s vision and long-term goals.

Prior to Mindtree, Nevatia served in senior leadership roles at Accenture for many years. As Managing Director and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centres in India for Accenture, he was part of their Indian executive leadership team, delivering programs in system integration, application outsourcing, infrastructure, digital, and security services across different industry groups.

Infogain CEO Ayan Mukerji said, “Dayapatra brings deep knowledge of managing growth and scale with a solid understanding of technology. Infogain will benefit from this expertise. His addition to our executive leadership team will also add a new perspective and enhance our ability to solve complex business challenges facing our customers today.”

Mukerji continued, “I’d also like to thank Eddie Chandhok for his 18 years of outstanding performance nurturing our organization’s growth. Eddie will stay on with the company and continue to drive Infogain’s M&A function, which is increasingly becoming more strategic as we continue to bring on new talent and integrate new global delivery locations.”

Dayapatra added, “I am excited to be joining a rapidly growing digital engineering company like Infogain, with futuristic leaders who are all-in, building platforms that drive our customers’ business.”

Shashank Singh, Partner at Apax, which advises funds that are majority owners of Infogain, said, “Dayapatra’s impressive background and experience working with CEOs, CDOs, and CTOs of Fortune 100 companies make him a great fit for taking Infogain’s delivery and operations to the next level.”

Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax, added, “This is another exciting step in Infogain’s growth journey and will drive performance excellence in the global team.”

Dayapatra has a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from IET, Lucknow, and a master’s degree in General Management from IISc, Bangalore.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

Contacts

For more information, contact:

Cathy Chandhok | Chief Marketing Officer



Cathy.Chandhok@infogain.com

+1 (408) 355-6028



+91 98115-02386

Sarmishtha Sinha | PR and Communications



Sarmishtha.Sinha@infogain.com

+91 88105-73274