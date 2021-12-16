Infogain Acquires Cloud-Native App Development Company NNT

400-member team brings expertise in cloud-native digital platforms, eCommerce, Blockchain and IoT

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloudnativeapp–Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based global leader in human-centered digital platform engineering services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nggawe Nirman Technologies (NNT), a cloud-native app development company servicing customers in the manufacturing, fintech, edtech, healthcare, and software industries.

Co-founded in 2017 by Phoenix-based Rao Sadhureddy and Santoshkumar Hanaji, NNT’s leadership and world-class engineering teams based in Bangalore will significantly enhance Infogain’s expertise in building AWS cloud-native applications using microservices, containerization and DevOps to power digital platforms, blockchain, automation, and IoT solutions.

NNT’s clients include a billion-dollar Australia-based appliance and coffee exchange company, a US-based educational platform with more than 45 million users, and an industry-leading charitable donation platform company. NNT also has experience in blockchain, having designed and developed an AI services platform using Ethereum. Clients express high satisfaction with NNT’s engineering prowess, product ownership focus, and talent.

The addition of NNT’s 400 team members will take Infogain’s global employee base to over 6,000. Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Infogain’s Head of Global Delivery, Operations and M&A Eddie Chandhok said, “NNT’s engineering strength is impressive, and I am confident Rao and his team will add a new dimension to our cloud capabilities as we combine experience, cloud and AI for our combined client groups. We warmly welcome NNT’s clients and employees to our fast-growing Infogain family.”

NNT CEO Rao Sadhureddy said, “This is a proud moment for NNT. Our employees will now have opportunities to be involved in much larger engagements in more transformational roles across the globe. I am also excited to introduce Infogain to NNT clients, some of which are in new geographies for Infogain.”

Several NNT technologists will join Infogain’s technology office, headed by Infogain CTO Sumant Ahuja. Ahuja said, “NNT’s expertise in AWS cloud-native app development, containerization, microservices and DevOps deepens our expertise across all three hyperscale clouds – Azure, GCP and AWS.”

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

