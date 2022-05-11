Infobip Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace   

Key channels from Infobip’s portfolio integrated with Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience and Oracle Digital Assistant, with over 2 billion interactions managed so far

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infobip, a global cloud communications company and current member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it will enable Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) customers to orchestrate powerful consumer interactions using Oracle Digital Assistant. Infobip’s solutions, now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, can help allow businesses to deliver personalized, omnichannel messaging and nurture customer relationships across WhatsApp, Viber and SMS. Over 2 billion interactions have been managed through these integrations so far.

Oracle customers can access Infobip’s WhatsApp API to deliver promotional and transactional messaging, ranging from package delivery notifications, account information and booking confirmations to loyalty points reminders and monthly statements. Similar features may be available via SMS, depending on the services and available channels most important for the business and end customer. Oracle customers utilizing such services may have the ability to track open rate and engagement and help ensure personalized communication.

With demand for automation growing, using AI-based chatbots can help enable businesses to provide quick responses to FAQs and customer queries. The Oracle Digital Assistant has integrated Infobip’s WhatsApp solution, so businesses can manage incoming and outgoing messages, send rich media and input location.

Customers in the travel and utilities industry are already realizing the benefits of the partnership to send airline miles and travel notifications, as well as invoices and energy updates, via WhatsApp.

Veselin Vukovic, VP Strategic Partnerships at Infobip said: “Today’s customer landscape is defined by the ‘always-on’ consumer, who wants to be able to pick up their phone and communicate with a brand as easily as they would converse with a friend. Strong customer engagement is about connecting with and delighting customers at the right time on the right channel. Our participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of rich, conversational channels. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering cloud business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that includes next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting and business analytics. Oracle customers may get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain services to help enable them to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 65+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 190+ countries connected directly to over 650 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

