Infobip becomes the first platform to power Application-to-Person Rich Communication Services (A2P RCS) for North America

Businesses and brands can now seamlessly benefit from a powerful messaging channel to create more engaging customer interactions.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global communications platform Infobip is the first to offer A2P RCS Messaging for North America through a new Application Programming Interface (API). As pioneers in global omnichannel communications, Infobip is leading the market with another innovative solution.





An analysis of 473 billion interactions showed that consumers continue to look for a deeper connection with the brands they buy from, making more interactive messaging channels critical to a brand’s growth. Infobip’s RCS network gives mobile network operators access to the necessary software to allow businesses to reach customers through highly conversational interactions that will help set brands apart from their competition.

As RCS use continues to grow worldwide, North American businesses can now create customer experiences that SMS and MMS formats do not offer, enhancing engagement and driving conversions. Infobip’s API empowers businesses to reach customers in new ways using branded multimedia messages that can include powerful visuals and personalization on a reliable platform proven to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and conversion. This powerful API allows for easy integration with other cloud solutions, creating a single omnichannel platform to connect RCS to the tools and technology already in use.

“We expect RCS use to grow exponentially worldwide, and we are proud to be the first platform in North America to power an A2P solution that will allow our customers to give richer communication that consumers demand from the brands they interact with,” said Ethan Gustav, Group President for North America at Infobip.

Infobip’s platform allows customers to easily integrate RCS and test the platform with less engineering effort and lower costs, creating an omnichannel experience. Options include the Infobip RCS portal and editor to send messages through a user interface without integration. Additionally, Infobip customers can upgrade SMS and MMS messages to RCS using existing API integrations. Infobip’s platform seamlessly converts rich messaging channels into RCS, making the transition easier. Lastly, a full suite of RCS capabilities is already available to customers using the standalone RCS API and Messages API.

About Infobip



Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić. https://www.infobip.com

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy (Dec 2023)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 (Sept 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (May 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (March 2024)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Dec 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the Juniper Customer Data Platform Leaderboard Report (July 2023)

Contacts

Steve@christensenpr.com