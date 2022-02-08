InfluxData Named a Winner in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

InfluxDB Cloud wins Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced InfluxDB Cloud was named a winner in the 2021-22 Cloud Awards category for Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things. Now in its 10th year, the Cloud Awards recognize innovation and excellence in cloud computing among startups and global enterprises.

“Time series is now the critical foundation for IoT deployments by connecting readings from sensors and devices to the context of time,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO, InfluxData. “InfluxDB Cloud was designed to manage massive volumes of IoT data and engage in device monitoring and analytics on a faster and broader scale. This recognition further underscores our category leadership and continued commitment to giving developers the best time series platform for IoT.”

InfluxDB Cloud is the industry-leading time series platform that helps developers and organizations build real-time applications for IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time series data. With high performance, storage compression, and sophisticated query and analytics features, InfluxDB Cloud enables developers to quickly build and integrate time-stamped data applications, and then scale massive data workloads within those applications. Customers building time series applications with InfluxDB Cloud can identify and anticipate trends over time, ensuring mission-critical processes are more consistent, efficient and reliable.

“Managing IoT data is notoriously difficult due to its volume, variety and velocity, but InfluxDB Cloud gives developers a platform to act on this data in real-time with no human interaction,” said Annabelle Whittall, judge for the Cloud Awards. “We at the Cloud Awards were impressed by the scope of InfluxDB’s ability to manage IoT sensor and device data – from battery performance to turbine production. Congratulations on a well-deserved win.”

To view the complete shortlist of finalists and winners of the 2020-2021 Cloud Awards, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

For more information about how organizations are using InfluxDB, visit the InfluxData website. To learn more about InfluxDB, the most powerful time series platform, sign up for a free cloud trial.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Siemens and Tesla, to build transformative IoT, analytics and monitoring applications. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by sensors, applications and computer infrastructure. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow us @InfluxDB.

