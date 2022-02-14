InfluxData Continues Expansion of Leadership Team with Appointment of Jeremy Freeland as Chief Legal Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Freeland as the company’s Chief Legal Officer. Freeland will report to InfluxData CEO Evan Kaplan and lead the company’s legal, regulatory and compliance functions as InfluxData continues to expand and scale globally.





“InfluxData’s mission is to build the best time series platform for developers,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO, InfluxData. “As we enter our next phase of growth, we are assembling a world-class leadership team to support our customers as they scale their time series workloads and build transformative applications with their data. With his proven track record at fast-growth technology companies, Jeremy will be a strong addition to our executive team.”

Freeland brings nearly three decades of global legal experience working with early to late-stage technology companies that disrupt established industries. He’s held inside and outside general counsel roles, focusing on operationalizing legal functions, compliance obligations and mitigating risk. Prior to joining InfluxData, Freeland served as Chief Legal Officer for Auth0, and before that as the company’s Vice President and General Counsel. At InfluxData, Freeland will lead the development of the company’s legal department to support revenue growth, customer success and the expansion of global subsidiaries.

“As the leader in time series data, InfluxData is well-positioned for long-term growth,” said Jeremy Freeland. “I’m thrilled to join the company at such a pivotal time and look forward to helping its customers build applications of true impact around the world.”

