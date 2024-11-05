Infleqtion Expands Operations in Oxford, Underscoring Foundational Role in UK’s Quantum Future

Infleqtion’s quantum sensing and quantum computing solutions advance UK’s goals for national security, infrastructure, and economic growth

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infleqtion, the world’s leading quantum information company, is proud to announce the expansion of its Oxford operations, building on a series of recent achievements that reinforce the UK’s position as a quantum-enabled economy. Through collaborations with government, academia, and industry, Infleqtion is accelerating the development and deployment of quantum technologies and demonstrating the transformative impact they can have in areas like transportation, energy, healthcare, security, defence, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, finance and banking. These efforts align with the UK’s strategic goals to strengthen its technological infrastructure and national security, and will be on full display at the UK National Quantum Technologies Showcase 2024 on the 8th of November, 2024.





“Infleqtion is leading the UK’s quantum revolution,” said Tim Ballance, President of Infleqtion UK. “Our work with partners across government, industry, and academia demonstrates the real-world impact of quantum technology. Together, we are building a future where the UK leads on the global stage, delivering solutions that will benefit generations to come.”

To support its growth and R&D efforts, Infleqtion has relocated to a state-of-the-art facility in the Oxford Technology Park. The new 7,500 sq. ft. space will enable deeper collaborations and accelerate the development of quantum technologies for national and global impact.

A Year of Milestones

The past year has been full of significant achievements for Infleqtion, further solidifying its position at the forefront of quantum innovation. Below are some of the key accomplishments driving advancements in quantum technologies across the UK:

More Secure, Resilient Aviation: World-First Quantum Flight Trials – In March 2024, Infleqtion led a groundbreaking aviation milestone by successfully generating Bose-Einstein Condensate (BEC) during flight, a first-of-its-kind demonstration. Coinciding with this achievement, Infleqtion deployed its optical atomic clock, Tiqker, on the flight, offering proof of concept for next-generation Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technology. This innovation provides a pathway for overcoming challenges such as GPS jamming and spoofing, ensuring more secure and resilient aviation systems.

In March 2024, Infleqtion led a groundbreaking aviation milestone by successfully generating Bose-Einstein Condensate (BEC) during flight, a first-of-its-kind demonstration. Coinciding with this achievement, Infleqtion deployed its optical atomic clock, Tiqker, on the flight, offering proof of concept for next-generation Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technology. This innovation provides a pathway for overcoming challenges such as GPS jamming and spoofing, ensuring more secure and resilient aviation systems.

In June 2024, Infleqtion delivered the first commercially available optical atomic clock to the University of Strathclyde, marking a historic achievement in the UK's pursuit of cutting-edge timekeeping solutions.

Infleqtion is proud to have installed the first neutral atom quantum computer at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) in July 2024. This installation marks a critical step forward in the UK's mission to develop cutting-edge quantum solutions. Infleqtion also joined the NQCC in celebrating the opening of the new centre on the 26th of October 2024.

Infleqtion will be participating in the UK National Quantum Technologies Showcase 2024 on the 8th of November 2024 at Gold Booth #56.

