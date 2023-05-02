Inflection AI Introduces Pi, Your Personal AI

The First Release of a Kind and Supportive Companion That’s on Your Side

Inflection AI today announced the first release of its Personal AI, Pi (heypi.com). A new class of AI, Pi is designed to be a kind and supportive companion offering conversations, friendly advice, and concise information in a natural, flowing style.





Pi was created to give people a new way to express themselves, share their curiosities, explore new ideas, and experience a trusted personal AI. It is built on world-class proprietary AI technology developed in-house. The Pi experience is intended to prioritize conversations with people, where other AIs serve productivity, search, or answering questions. Pi is a coach, confidante, creative partner, or sounding board.

“Pi is a new kind of AI, one that isn’t just smart but also has good EQ. We think of Pi as a digital companion on hand whenever you want to learn something new, when you need a sounding board to talk through a tricky moment in your day, or just pass the time with a curious and kind counterpart,” said Mustafa Suleyman, CEO and co-founder of Inflection.

“We have a lot to learn and a long way to go, but we are excited to bring this first version of Pi to people around the world.”

The Best Features of Pi, Your ‘Personal AI’

Pi stands for “personal intelligence” because it can provide infinite knowledge based on a person’s unique interests and needs. Pi is a teacher, coach, confidante, creative partner, and sounding board. Pi is:

Kind and supportive: it listens and empowers, to help process thoughts and feelings, work through tricky decisions step by step, for anything to talk over;

Curious and humble: it is eager to learn and adapt, and gives feedback in plain, natural language that improves for each person over time;

Creative and fun: it is playful and silly, laughs easily and is quick to make a surprising, creative connection;

Knowledgeable, but succinct: it transforms browsing into a simple conversation;

All yours: it is on your team, in your corner, and works to have your back;

In development: it is still early days, so information could be wrong at times.

“We really are at an inflection point. AI is going to be the most transformational tool of our lifetimes. What motivates me to work on Pi is that we will soon be able to provide a smart and helpful personal AI to millions of people around the world,” Suleyman continued.

Pi Anytime, Anywhere

Pi is currently available across platforms and can continue the conversation whenever, wherever people are. Free to use at launch, Pi is available on:

Safety at the Heart of Everything Pi

Safety is the most important part of developing Pi. People rightly expect that the technologies they bring into their lives should have clear boundaries and be safe, trustworthy, and reliable. There are more details on our policy in our Safety center here.

We are leveraging state of the art technical approaches, human feedback, and red teaming to ensure that Pi does not engage in harmful or offensive behaviors.

We are creating a new form of “boundary training” that will redefine how AIs learn and are trained.

We make it easy for people to tell us when Pi doesn’t meet their expectations – users can flag inappropriate messages right in our iPhone or iPad apps.

We have robust internal security and privacy practices to protect user data against unauthorized access and leaks.

We work hard to minimize hallucinations. Today, Pi is starting out to be more cautious and would rather say it doesn’t know than get something wrong.

“We’ve spent the past year developing one of the most sophisticated and advanced large language models in the world in order to achieve a new level of simplicity and natural interaction for people with Pi,” said Karén Simonyan, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Inflection AI. “With our world class team of scientists, developers, and safety experts, we will continue to improve and expand capabilities of Pi that will have a positive impact on people’s lives.”

“With Pi, we set out to create a personal AI that is as flexible as it is powerful, so millions of people can use it to make their lives more meaningful, more productive, and more fun,” said Reid Hoffman, co-founder of Inflection.

About Inflection AI

Based in Palo Alto, CA, Inflection AI is an ‘AI Studio’ specializing in creating personal AIs. It was founded in early 2022 by Mustafa Suleyman, Karén Simonyan, and Reid Hoffman.

Inflection AI’s mission is to make personal AIs available to every person in the world. The company is set up as a Public Benefit Corporation, and the Inflection AI team includes some of the industry’s top AI experts who previously worked at DeepMind, Google, OpenAI and Meta.

For more information about Pi or Inflection, please visit https://heypi.com and https://inflection.ai. Follow us on Instagram @heypi.ai, and Twitter @heypi_ai.

Product and brand assets for Pi are available here.

