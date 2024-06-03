Infinitum’s Sustainable Electric Motor for Data Centers Wins Silver 2024 Product of the Year Award from Consulting-Specifying Engineer

Aircore EC motor for data centers voted among the best new products of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinitum, creator of the sustainable air-core motor, today announced it has received a Silver 2024 Product of the Year Award from Consulting-Specifying Engineer. Infinitum’s Aircore EC motor for data centers was voted among the best new products of the last year in the Actuators, Motors and Drives category by the subscribers of Consulting-Specifying Engineer, a leading publication for engineers that design, specify and commission products for a variety of commercial buildings, including data centers.





Energy efficiency and sustainability are increasingly important for data center engineers and cooling equipment designers. Data center power demand is expected to grow 160% by 2030, driven by the proliferation of AI, according to Goldman Sachs Research. Currently, forty percent of the energy consumed in data centers is from motors powering cooling equipment, such as fans, pumps, and compressors to reduce heat generated by servers. Many of the fan systems used to cool data centers today use motors that have more horsepower than the application requires.

Infinitum’s Aircore EC motor for data centers is specifically designed to reduce the energy consumption and power requirements for data center cooling equipment. The Aircore EC motor for data centers can be rightsized to meet specific horsepower, speed and torque requirements to power data center cooling applications while using 10-15% less energy than traditional motors. The motor can also operate at high-efficiency levels across a wide range of speeds and loads, and its modular design allows for improved serviceability and uptime.

“ Data center energy use is a growing and concerning part of the current climate crisis,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO, Infinitum. “ When thousands of motors are required to power data center cooling equipment, the 10-15% energy savings our motor provides can make a significant and meaningful impact at scale. The entire team at Infinitum is honored to win this prestigious award.”

Consulting-Specifying Engineer’s Product of the Year (POY) program is the premier award for new products in the mechanical, fire/life safety, electrical, lighting, plumbing, and related nonresidential building systems market. The annual reader-choice program provides Consulting-Specifying Engineer’s audience with information about the top new product in their fields. 2024 will mark 19 years of the POY program.

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air-core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and reducing waste. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

Contacts

Erin Gilmore



Activate PR on behalf of Infinitum



egilmore@activateprmktg.com

512-466-4559