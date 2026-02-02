Infinitum Unveils New EC Fan Systems at AHR 2026

Grid-friendly fan solution delivers more airflow per kilowatt, with lowest real-world energy consumption

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the AHR Expo, Infinitum unveiled its new EC Fan Systems, a high-efficiency, integrated (fan, motor, variable frequency drive) solution for HVAC, industrial and mission critical applications.

Engineered to help customers do more with less, Infinitum’s EC Fan Systems deliver up to 25% energy savings. The new solution features an industry-leading Fan Energy Index (FEI), high power density, reliable performance and quiet operation — while requiring fewer motors, fewer kilowatts and less electrical infrastructure when compared to traditional fan solutions.

AI workload power demand and rising electricity costs are putting unprecedented pressure on mission critical facilities to extract more performance from limited power budgets. Infinitum’s EC Fan Systems lower cooling power budgets while freeing up power capacity for revenue-generating workloads.

Key features of the Infinitum EC Fan Systems include:

Lowest real-world energy consumption: Standard EC fans experience a drop in efficiency at their usual, partial load operating points. Infinitum EC Fan Systems feature proven motor-drive technology that maintain high-efficiency at a wide-range, and deliver more airflow per kilowatt, with upwards of 25% energy savings and 91% system efficiency.

Ultra-low harmonics: Electrical noise and harmful harmonics degrade equipment, efficiency and power quality. Conventional standalone harmonics filters are expensive and underperform. Infinitum EC Fan Systems are designed with integrated Active Front End technology to maintain total demand distortion (TDD) below 5% across the entire load curve, supporting grid-friendly power, while eliminating the need for external filters.

Fewer motors: Traditional EC fans use motors with fixed operating points. Infinitum EC Fan Systems leverage the company's flexible, custom-rated motors (1-15HP), allowing fan systems to be sized precisely for application needs. With higher HP motors, customers benefit from 20% fewer motors and fan systems, which draw fewer amps and require less electrical infrastructure (wiring, circuits, transformers).

Infinitum’s EC fan systems are simpler by design, with fewer components, built-in harmonic mitigation and dedicated system-level support specialists. The result is easier maintenance, faster issue resolution and lower total cost of ownership over the system’s lifetime.

“As power constraints redefine what’s possible in mission-critical environments, doing more with less is no longer optional — it’s essential,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO of Infinitum. “Our new EC Fan Systems are designed to fundamentally change how energy is used, enabling operators and OEMs to unlock more capacity and performance from the power they already have — while easing strain on infrastructure and the grid.”

Infinitum’s booth is located at South Hall Lower — SL2311.

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor and fan solutions that are better for the bottom line, electric grid and environment. The company’s patented air core motors and fans offer superior performance with the lowest real-world energy consumption. Infinitum’s electric motors and fans open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and easing grid strain. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

