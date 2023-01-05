Infinitum Unveils Award-winning, Next-Gen Propulsion and Traction Electric Motor at CES 2023

Sustainable, air core, axial flux, liquid cooled e-mobility motor achieves superior power density and efficiency to extend vehicle range for applications that drive, fly or sail

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air core motor, today announced Aircore Mobility, an award-winning, next generation, axial flux propulsion and traction motor designed to sustainably power passenger and commercial electric vehicles, as well as aviation, marine, construction, agricultural machines and auxiliary applications. The Aircore Mobility motor delivers high power and torque density and operates with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load conditions to maximize vehicle range, whether on road, off road, on water or in the air.





The Aircore Mobility motor replaces the heavy, copper wound iron stator found in traditional motors with a lightweight, printed circuit board (PCB) stator that is 10x more reliable. When compared to conventional motors, it is 10 percent more efficient, 50 percent smaller and lighter, and uses 66 percent less copper. By replacing the iron core with a PCB stator, mechanical losses are reduced, efficiency is increased and noise and vibration are significantly reduced. The Aircore Mobility motor is covered by 32 issued patents and 44 pending patents and will be generally available in Q2 2023.

Leveraging its unique PCB stator design, the Aircore Mobility motor can achieve up to 4-5x the current density of a conventional, liquid cooled motor using a liquid cooling technique that allows the coolant to be in direct contact with the stator, mitigating heat across a larger surface area, enabling high overload capability and extended life.

“ Our aircore motor topology eliminates core losses and delivers a broader range of speeds and load conditions where the motor can operate at high efficiency levels,” said Paulo Guedes-Pinto, vice president of technology for Infinitum. “ The Aircore Mobility motor offers a new avenue in extending range for Class 1-8 vehicles, aerospace, marine, construction and agricultural machines.”

Infinitum’s Aircore Mobility motor is designed and manufactured with a sustainable, circular lifecycle. The motor can be produced using fewer raw materials and its modular design allows the housing, rotors, and stators to be reused multiple times, giving parts a second and third life to serve future generations. The motor can also be manufactured almost anywhere locally without complex assembly equipment ​and its smaller size means more product is shipped in equal space, which drastically reduces transportation related emissions.​

“ Infinitum’s motor design using printed circuit board stators offers promising performance and efficiency benefits for mobility applications due to superior heat mitigation and high power density,” said Sam Abuelsamid, principal analyst, Guidehouse Insights. “ With supply chain challenges, the motor’s materials, rapid assembly and scalable production should also be attractive to automotive OEMs seeking dramatically simpler manufacturing going forward.”

“ Transitioning to a zero emissions future requires the electric vehicle industry to reduce waste and leverage circular design,” said Anuj Monga, Research Director, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. “ Aircore Mobility’s modular design and reusable components allow for easier remanufacturing and serviceability, extending motor and vehicle life.”

Infinitum, winner of three 2023 CES Innovation Honoree designations, is showcasing its Aircore Mobility motor at CES 2023 in the Innovation Showcase at the Venetian and at booth 3971 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall for Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility.

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy and reducing waste. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

