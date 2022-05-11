InfiniteWorld Partners With Chibi Dinos to Create and Launch the Chibiverse

InfiniteWorld develops 10,000 unique NFTs along with corresponding play-to-earn basketball and role-playing adventure games to form the Chibiverse’s core gaming system

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChibiDinos—InfiniteWorld, community & infrastructure for the Metaverse that gives brands a platform to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement through digital content, and Chibi Dinos, a blockchain gaming company providing the most innovative and entertaining utility for gamers and sports fans through NBA Street-Esque and play-and-earn gameplay, are proud to announce the launch of the “Chibiverse.” The Chibiverse is based on the original “Chibi Dinos,” intellectual property (IP) composed of 10,000+ uniquely generated NFTs created by serial entrepreneur Sean Kelly.

“The Chibiverse is a wonderful project to work on and is proof positive of InfiniteWorld’s core capabilities with regards to creating Web3 gaming experiences,” said Nathaniel Hunter, COO of InfiniteWorld. “The gaming experiences crafted alongside Chibi Dinos founder Sean Kelly and his team are truly unique, we’re betting people will enjoy exploring the Chibiverse and all they can experience in our three-pronged gaming ecosystem. It’s fun, playable IP driven experiences like Primal Hoop and Chibi Adventures, all within the Chibiverse that will encourage brands and individuals to explore all the Metaverse has to offer.”

The Chibiverse includes one of the first Metaverse play-and-earn sports games in our ecosystem – a basketball game called Primal Hoop, along with its action-adventure game, Primal Pick’em, a first-of-its-kind sports predictor leveraging the Chibi Dinos NFTs, and Chibi Adventures, in which players can explore the planet, fight enemies, develop skills, and find rare items that can be bought and sold on the marketplace. In Primal Hoop, the Chibi Dinos (pint-size anime dinosaurs) all play on one of 10 different Dino-themed basketball teams captained by real-world professional NBA/WNBA players, including Terrance Mann, P.J. Washington, and more names to be announced too. Both Primal Hoop and Chibi Adventures have been developed by InfiniteWorld’s gaming division.

“I’m excited to partner with Chibi Dinos because I see the value of blockchain gaming, a play-and-earn in-game economy, and the exclusive experiences Chibi Dinos are curating for their holders both IRL and in the metaverse,” said Charlotte Hornets, Forward, PJ Washington.

InfiniteWorld has taken Sean Kelly’s 10,000+ randomly generated 2D NFT breakout drop and brought these NFT Dinos into gorgeous, fun, and vibrant 3D life. The 10,000+ 3D Chibis will be gifted to the original prior to the launch of Primal Hoop Shootout.

“Partnering with InfiniteWorld in 2021 was an exciting moment for us because we knew they would be critical in bringing the Chibiverse to beautiful, 3D life. We are excited to invite players and collectors into the Chibiverse,” said Sean Kelly, founder of Chibi Dinos. “This is the starting point for Chibi Dinos core gaming ecosystem, and we can’t wait for people to descend on Planet Hoop and start to take part in all that the Chibiverse has to offer. InfiniteWorld is a tremendous partner to work with and we couldn’t be happier with the direction we’re headed in together.”

The Chibis are available for purchase with Ethereum on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

About Chibi Dinos

Chibi Dinos LLC is a blockchain gaming company providing the most innovative and entertaining utility for gamers and sports fans through NBA Street-Esque gameplay with playable NFT characters. Boasting a robust in-gaming ecosystem and real-world experience and prize rewards, Chibi Dinos are redefining the definition of play-and-earn. Use your Chibi Dinos NFT to play on one of the ten basketball teams in the Chibi Dinos universe to earn tokens, potions, rankings, gear, and more. Compete in tournaments, PVP games, or explore the Chibi Dinos adventure universe for rare items, unlockable content, asset advancement, and staking opportunities.

About InfiniteWorld

InfiniteWorld, part of the SUKU Ecosystem, an NFT and metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement with digital content, is poised to become a publicly traded company through a SPAC merger via Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM) (“Aries”), a special purpose acquisition company, that is expected to close during 1H22. InfiniteWorld has been highly sought after for its ability to create programs around NFTs and other digital assets that offer increased conversion at a lower cost than its competitors while deploying its technology at a faster rate.

