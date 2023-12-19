Infinite Reality (iR) Releases New Series of Videos on CNN to “Redefine Reality” and Introduce the Metaverse

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinite Reality, Inc. (iR), the global leader powering AI-virtual immersive experiences, is proud to announce the release of three groundbreaking videos with cable and online news leader CNN. The new series of videos titled “Redefine Reality: How the Metaverse is breaking new ground in sports, entertainment, and retail” is available now. The iR/CNN-produced news shorts provide a look into how iR and its clients are delivering innovative experiences to audiences, fans, and consumers in the Metaverse.

Immersive iR sporting events bring fans to the action, explains David Lappartient, (in the video linked here), President of Union Cycliste Internationale, and Professional Track Cyclist and Olympic Gold Medalist Kelsey Mitchell.

In another video (linked here), David Palmer, Chief Product Officer at Vodafone DAB, explains how the Infinite Reality-powered AI-virtual Metaverse experience is transforming the consumer’s opportunity to shop and interact with brands like never before.

In the third video (linked here), François Ribeiro, iR’s CEO Europe, Middle East, and North Africa, reveals how the “deep, interactive, and social” experience of virtual reality has impacted him personally and professionally.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with CNN, showcasing the compelling synergy of AI-powered immersive experiences for today’s brands,” said John Acunto CEO of Infinite Reality. “Through these videos, we unveil the transformative capabilities of Infinite Reality’s product, offering brands an unprecedented avenue to connect and engage with their audiences in ways previously unimaginable.”

The videos are available on CNN and CNN International and will be promoted through broadcast, digital and social media channels.

