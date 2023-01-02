Indy Autonomous Challenge Announces Premier Sponsors Ahead of CES 2023 Head-to-Head Autonomous Racing Competition

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IAC2022–The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today announced that ASPIRE, Cisco, and Luminar will serve as premier sponsors of the Autonomous Challenge @ CES at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Scheduled for January 7 during CES 2023, the Autonomous Challenge @ CES returns to Las Vegas featuring nine teams seeking to break autonomous racing records.

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the program development pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources, and technologies to solve complex challenges.

“Autonomous systems will shape the future of transportation,” said Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, ASPIRE. “As we look to enhance our current capabilities from urban mobility to search and rescue, autonomous racing pushes the boundaries of today’s technological limits and plays a critical role in developing and commercializing the solutions that will solve the challenges of tomorrow.”

Cisco is a worldwide leader in technology powering the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining applications, securing data, transforming infrastructure, and empowering teams for a global and inclusive future.

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including seven of the top 10 global automakers. IAC and Luminar have agreed to a three-year partnership that includes transitioning from Luminar’s R&D Hydra sensors to its series production Iris sensors. The change to the Iris units, which will occur in 2023, reflects the IAC’s commitment to cultivating the technology pipeline between autonomous race cars and autonomous consumer vehicles.

“The IAC continues to be at the forefront of innovation in automotive technology and is a proving ground for new, transformational safety technologies,” said Aaron Jefferson, vice president of product, Luminar. “The safety and performance benefits of our long-range lidar resonate with a broader group of people thanks to the IAC and we look forward to demonstrating how our series production sensor, Iris, can make driving at the highest speeds autonomous and safe.”

“The support of our premier sponsors – Aspire, Cisco, and Luminar – helps us to define the future of autonomous technology, which will impact nearly every major industry around the world,” said Paul Mitchell, president, Indy Autonomous Challenge. “Our mission is to shape innovation by pushing the boundaries of head-to-head autonomous racing. We are proud to partner with these companies who share our vision for the future of autonomous transportation.”

The Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023 returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on January 7, with the semi and final rounds running from 1-3 p.m. PST. Admission is open only to CES attendees. Media RSVP here to attend the Autonomous Challenge @ CES.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge will have a strong presence throughout CES 2023, including:

CES Unveiled, January 3 (Media Only Event)



When: 5–8:30 p.m. PST, Tuesday, January 3, 2023



Where: Mandalay Bay, Shorelines Exhibit Hall

IAC Press Conference, January 4 (Media Only Event)



When: 4–4:30 p.m. PST, Wednesday, January 4, 2023



Where: Mandalay Bay, Level 3, Palm A



RSVP: Media RSVP here

IAC Exhibit at CES 2023, January 5–8



When: January 5-8, 2023 during CES show hours

Where: LVCC, West Hall #3601



To schedule executive interviews or booth tours at CES 2023, contact IAC@OneMoreVolley.com.

Follow the IAC @IndyAChallenge and #IAC2023 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & YouTube.

Media Resources & Contact:

B-Roll of the IAC Powered by Cisco at Texas Motors Speedway is available here.

Additional photos and videos can be found on the IAC Media Page

Allison Fried, (IAC@onemorevolley.com)

About IAC: The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) organizes racing competitions among university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of innovative competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from around the globe to further state-of-the-art technology in safety and performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started as a $1 million prize competition with 31 university teams signing up to compete more than two years ago, representing top engineering and technology programs from 15 U.S. states and 10 countries.

About ASPIRE: Aspire drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the program development pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi’s research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, and research institutes to frame problem statements. It also launches grand challenges and international competitions to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources, and technologies to solve complex challenges.

About Cisco: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Luminar: Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automakers. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a nearly 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich.

Contacts

Allison Fried, (IAC@onemorevolley.com)