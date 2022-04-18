Industry Veterans Derek Bruton and John Wernz Join ActiFi’s Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the pursuit of continuing to partner with leading financial institutions to engage, empower, and elevate their financial advisors, ActiFi welcomes Derek Bruton and John Wernz to its board of directors. They will help guide the future development of the firm’s marketing and sales efforts.

Derek Bruton is Senior Managing Director of the Gladstone Group. He brings his unique experience to the financial institutions and advisors he counsels. A proven strategic and sales leader in the financial services industry for 30 years, Bruton has served in executive positions with leading RIA custodians such as Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and LPL Financial. As a board member, Bruton will advise the growth initiatives, lending his expertise to the ActiFi team.

“ActiFi is one of the few technology companies in the industry that specifically helps institutions drive higher engagement with advisors, leading to real, measurable organic growth,” says Bruton. “Helping advisors realize their business potential — no matter their career stage — is a key driver in my work. As a former ActiFi client, I am excited to now contribute to the mission of this company and their ability to move the organic growth needle.”

John Wernz is currently in partnership with Cogo Labs. Wernz demonstrated his sales and marketing acumen during his 10-year tenure as the CMO at the Wealth Enhancement Group, where he still serves as an executive consultant. He was responsible for building the financial planning brand of one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the country. As a board member, Wernz will consult on the marketing plan and execution to deliver the compelling ActiFi story.

“I’ve spent the last 20 years helping to drive organic growth for RIA’s and ActiFi’s SuccessPro™ is a tool I wish I would have had in my toolkit,” says Wernz. “There is so much untapped organic growth when working with advisors and the patented SuccessPro™ platform helps to ensure implementation of best practices and the institution’s value.”

“I am very excited to add John and Derek to our board,” says Spenser Segal, CEO of ActiFi. “We are committed to helping our clients engage, empower and elevate their advisors and Derek and John will help us accelerate the impact we are having on our existing and future clients.”

