Industry Veteran Nick Tuosto Launches GoodGame Advisors

Boutique advisory firm centered on providing trusted advice, leveraging deep vertical experience in Interactive Entertainment





SOQUEL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Head of Gaming at LionTree, Nick Tuosto, today announced the launch of GoodGame Advisors LLC (“GoodGame Advisors”), a boutique advisory firm centered on providing trusted advice, leveraging deep vertical experience. Nick is also a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Griffin Gaming Partners (“Griffin”), one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused exclusively on Gaming, with over $1.2 billion in assets under management and 80 portfolio companies. Prior to LionTree, Nick served as the Global Co-Head of Internet & Digital Media Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

GoodGame Advisors is a strategic partner to Griffin. The partnership will utilize GoodGame Advisors’ financial and strategic advisory expertise and Griffin’s data-driven venture insights to provide nuanced advice to select clients of GoodGame Advisors and investors and portfolio companies of Griffin.

Nick and his team have advised on more than 30 transactions in the Interactive Entertainment industry specifically, accounting for more than $30 billion in transaction value, with clients ranging from emerging companies to well-established industry leaders.

Nick Tuosto, the Founder and CEO, said: “We are passionate about what we do and aim to provide trusted and creative advice to help our clients achieve their objectives. We believe our intense focus on the Interactive Entertainment ecosystem allows us to deliver differentiated outcomes. We have been successful in executing against this thesis in the past and look forward to serving our clients at GoodGame Advisors.”

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive and Managing Partner at ZMC, said on the launch of GoodGame Advisors: “Nick has always prioritized our long-term success. From our work with him and his team on deals for over a decade, I know firsthand the value of their extraordinary domain expertise and their practical, commercial and actionable advice.”1,2

About GoodGame Advisors

GoodGame Advisors LLC is a boutique advisory firm centered on providing trusted advice, leveraging deep vertical experience. GoodGame Advisors has associated with a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA to begin advising clients immediately.

For more information on GoodGame Advisors LLC, please visit our website: www.advisors.gg

1. May not be representative of the experience of other customers



2. There is no guarantee of future performance or success

Contacts

info@advisors.gg