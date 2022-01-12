Industry Veteran Dave Ginsburg Joins Forethought as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forethought, the Human-Centered AI Platform, today announced it has hired industry veteran Dave Ginsburg as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer to focus on maximizing the success and lifetime value of every Forethought customer.

Ginsburg joins Forethought after more than 20 years of holding a range of senior executive roles at some of the world’s leading SaaS and technology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer Officer at WorkBoard Inc., and prior to that was the Chief Customer Officer at UserTesting. Previously, Ginsburg held Customer Success leadership roles at MixPanel, Box, eBay, Thomson Reuters, Accenture, and more.

“Forethought is at a critical juncture – we’re expanding very rapidly as more individuals and businesses continue to move to digital channels and processes,” said Deon Nicholas, Co-Founder & CEO of Forethought. “Dave brings a deep and diverse background creating and innovating digital experiences to drive measurable results for customers. He’s one of the best customer success leaders on the planet, and we’re excited for him to be an advocate for the voice of our customers at Forethought.”

In his new role, Ginsburg will be responsible for the entire post-sales process – from the moment a customer signs up with Forethought, throughout the entire customer lifecycle. This includes Onboarding, Product Adoption and Engagement, Customer Support, Product Feedback, Renewals, and Expansion opportunities within customer accounts.

“I’ve been fortunate to be a part of innovative B2B software companies focused on driving meaningful outcomes for customers,” said Ginsburg. “I’m beyond excited to join this incredible team and have the opportunity to grow and support a customer organization to help leading companies benefit from AI.”

Ginsburg is an execution-focused, creative, and results-oriented leader who has spent his career helping customers succeed through digital solutions. He received his BA in Political Science from Vassar College.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

