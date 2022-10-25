Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Executed 1.7 Million Square Feet of Leasing at 77.5% Higher Rental Rates

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.70 Per Share

Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.23 Per Share

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Yael Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of ILPT, made the following statement:

“ We remain encouraged by the continued demand for ILPT’s high quality properties and the continued strength in industrial real estate fundamentals. Our leasing activity this quarter resulted in record setting leasing spreads for the company. Additionally, we closed on a $1.2 billion debt financing that enabled us to fully repay the $1.4 billion bridge loan facility we used to partially finance the acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. Given the challenging debt market conditions, we were pleased with the outcome of this transaction, which extended our weighted average debt maturity and provided us flexibility as we evaluate opportunities to strengthen ILPT’s balance sheet and reduce leverage.”

Quarterly Results:

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $45.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 includes $31.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, of amortized costs related to ILPT’s bridge loan facility that was prepaid in September 2022, a $21.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, loss on extinguishment of debt related to the bridge loan facility and $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, of bad debt reserves related to certain tenants.

Normalized funds from operations, or Normalized FFO, attributable to common shareholders were $14.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

Same property net operating income, or NOI, and Cash Basis NOI for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased 0.3% and 1.9%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Same property NOI and Cash Basis NOI in the current quarter include $1.2 million of bad debt reserves related to certain tenants. Excluding these bad debt charges, same property NOI and Cash Basis NOI increased 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Financial (1) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders ($45,627) $18,307 N/M Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per share ($0.70) $0.28 N/M Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders $14,873 $30,278 (50.9)% Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders per share $0.23 $0.46 (50.0)% Adjusted EBITDAre $76,072 $41,154 84.8% NOI $81,013 $42,947 88.6% Cash Basis NOI $76,969 $41,095 87.3% Same property NOI $41,014 $41,123 (0.3)% Same property Cash Basis NOI $38,594 $39,339 (1.9)%

(1) Additional information and reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to certain non-GAAP measures, including funds from operations, or FFO, Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, EBITDA for real estate, or EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, same property NOI and Cash Basis NOI for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 appear later in this press release. (2) N/M – Not meaningful

Three Months Ended Leasing Activity September 30, 2022 Leasing activity for new and renewal leases and rent resets (square feet) 1,685,000 Weighted average lease term for new and renewal leases (by square feet) 4.9 years Weighted average rental rate change versus prior rental rate for same space (by square feet) 77.5% Commitments for leasing costs and concessions for new and renewal leases (per square foot per year) $0.55

Three Months Ended Occupancy September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Occupancy 99.2% 98.9% 99.0% Same property occupancy 99.3% 99.3% 98.9%

Investing Activities:

In July 2022, ILPT’s consolidated joint venture, in which ILPT owns a 61% interest, acquired a property located in Augusta, GA, containing 226,000 rentable square feet for a purchase price of approximately $38.0 million, excluding acquisition related costs. This property is 100% leased to a single tenant with a remaining lease term of approximately 14.9 years at the time of acquisition. This property was one of two committed property acquisitions at the time of ILPT’s acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, or MNR. In September 2022, ILPT’s consolidated joint venture terminated the agreement for the other committed MNR property acquisition.

Financing Activities:

In September 2022, ILPT completed a $1.2 billion debt financing with a final maturity date of October 9, 2027. The financing is secured by a portfolio of 104 industrial properties containing approximately 18.6 million square feet across 31 states. As of September 30, 2022, the 104 properties were 98.9% occupied with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.2 years. The $1.2 billion debt financing is comprised of a $1.1 billion mortgage loan and a $135.0 million mezzanine loan. The interest only loans mature on October 9, 2024, subject to three, one year extension options, and bear interest at an annual rate of SOFR, which is capped at an annual rate of 2.25% for the initial term of the loans, plus a weighted average premium of 3.93%. The loans also allow for a portion of the borrowings to be prepaid without penalty.

Simultaneously with the closing of the debt financing, ILPT fully repaid the $1.4 billion in aggregate principal outstanding under its bridge loan facility scheduled to mature in February 2023 with proceeds from the debt financing and cash on hand. The bridge loan facility was used by ILPT to partially finance the MNR acquisition earlier this year.

Conference Call:

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Yael Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brian Donley, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call to discuss ILPT’s third quarter 2022 financial results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 418-4826. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6758. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 8165563.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on ILPT’s website, at www.ilptreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit ILPT’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on ILPT’s website following the call for about one week. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of ILPT’s third quarter conference call are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of ILPT.

Supplemental Data:

A copy of ILPT’s Third Quarter 2022 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data is available for download at ILPT’s website, which is located at www.ilptreit.com. ILPT’s website is not incorporated as part of this press release.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of September 30, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. More than 78.1% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues as of September 30, 2022 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

ILPT presents certain “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of the applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including FFO attributable to common shareholders, Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. These measures do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) or net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as indicators of ILPT’s operating performance or as measures of ILPT’s liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as presented in ILPT’s condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). ILPT considers these non-GAAP measures to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT, along with net income (loss) and net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. ILPT believes these measures provide useful information to investors because by excluding the effects of certain historical amounts, such as depreciation and amortization expense, they may facilitate a comparison of ILPT’s operating performance between periods and with other REITs and, in the case of NOI and Cash Basis NOI, reflecting only those income and expense items that are generated and incurred at the property level may help both investors and management to understand the operations of ILPT’s properties.

Please see the pages attached hereto for a more detailed statement of ILPT’s operating results and financial condition and for an explanation of ILPT’s calculation of FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NOI, Cash Basis NOI, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI and reconciliations of those amounts to amounts determined in accordance with GAAP.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Rental income $ 103,215 $ 54,981 $ 281,812 $ 163,378 Expenses: Real estate taxes 13,749 7,617 36,460 22,353 Other operating expenses 8,453 4,417 22,278 13,734 Depreciation and amortization 48,519 12,694 114,096 37,202 Acquisition and other transaction related costs 586 — 586 646 General and administrative 9,110 4,728 24,896 12,718 Loss on impairment of real estate assets — — 100,747 — Total expenses 80,417 29,456 299,063 86,653 Interest and other income 1,068 — 1,900 — Interest expense (including net amortization of debt issuance costs, premiums and discounts of $35,496, $505, $90,265 and $1,516, respectively) (89,739 ) (9,084 ) (208,286 ) (26,468 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate — 940 (10 ) 940 Loss on equity securities — — (5,758 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt (21,370 ) — (22,198 ) — (Loss) income before income tax expense and equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (87,243 ) 17,381 (251,603 ) 51,197 Income tax expense (28 ) (72 ) (113 ) (177 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 3,297 998 6,634 5,455 Net (loss) income (83,974 ) 18,307 (245,082 ) 56,475 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 38,347 — 49,402 — Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (45,627 ) $ 18,307 $ (195,680 ) $ 56,475 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 65,250 65,178 65,228 65,154 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 65,250 65,230 65,228 65,205 Per common share data (basic and diluted): Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (0.70 ) $ 0.28 $ (3.00 ) $ 0.86

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Calculation and Reconciliation of Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders and Normalized Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders (1) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (45,627 ) $ 18,307 $ (195,680 ) $ 56,475 Depreciation and amortization 48,519 12,694 114,096 37,202 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (3,297 ) (998 ) (6,634 ) (5,455 ) Loss on equity securities — — 5,758 — Share of FFO from unconsolidated joint venture 1,678 1,215 5,115 3,621 Loss on impairment of real estate — — 100,747 — (Gain) loss on sale of real estate — (940 ) 10 (940 ) FFO adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest (11,407 ) — (27,445 ) — FFO attributable to common shareholders (10,134 ) 30,278 (4,033 ) 90,903 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 21,370 — 22,198 — Acquisition and other transaction related costs (2) 32,016 — 80,992 646 Normalized FFO adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest (28,379 ) — (28,379 ) — Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 14,873 $ 30,278 $ 70,778 $ 91,549 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 65,250 65,178 65,228 65,154 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 65,250 65,230 65,228 65,205 Per common share data: FFO attributable to common shareholders – basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.40 FFO attributable to common shareholders – diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.39 Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders – basic $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 1.09 $ 1.41 Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders – diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.46 $ 1.09 $ 1.40 Distributions declared $ 0.01 $ 0.33 $ 0.67 $ 0.99

(1) ILPT calculates FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders as shown above. FFO attributable to common shareholders is calculated on the basis defined by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding loss on impairment of real estate, any gain or loss on sale of real estate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture and any realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, plus real estate depreciation and amortization of consolidated properties and its proportionate share of FFO of unconsolidated joint venture properties and minus FFO adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest, as well as certain other adjustments currently not applicable to ILPT. In calculating Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders, ILPT adjusts for the items shown above including similar adjustments for ILPT’s unconsolidated joint venture, if any. FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders are among the factors considered by ILPT’s Board of Trustees when determining the amount of distributions to ILPT’s shareholders. Other factors include, but are not limited to, requirements to maintain ILPT’s qualification for taxation as a REIT, limitations in the agreements governing ILPT’s debt, the availability to ILPT of debt and equity capital, ILPT’s distribution rate as a percentage of the trading price of its common shares, or dividend yield, and ILPT’s dividend yield compared to the dividend yields of other industrial REITs, ILPT’s expectation of its future capital requirements and operating performance and ILPT’s expected needs for and availability of cash to pay its obligations. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate FFO attributable to common shareholders and Normalized FFO attributable to common shareholders differently than ILPT does. (2) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily include certain debt issuance costs recorded as interest expense related to ILPT’s bridge loan facility and other transaction related costs expensed under GAAP.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Calculation and Reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (1) (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (83,974 ) $ 18,307 $ (245,082 ) $ 56,475 Plus: interest expense 89,739 9,084 208,286 26,468 Plus: income tax expense 28 72 113 177 Plus: depreciation and amortization 48,519 12,694 114,096 37,202 EBITDA 54,312 40,157 77,413 120,322 Loss on impairment of real estate — — 100,747 — Loss (gain) on sale of real estate — (940 ) 10 (940 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (3,297 ) (998 ) (6,634 ) (5,455 ) Share of EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint venture 2,483 2,022 7,517 6,013 Loss on equity securities — — 5,758 — EBITDAre 53,498 40,241 184,811 119,940 Plus: acquisition and other transaction related costs 586 — 586 646 Plus: general and administrative expense paid in common shares (2) 618 913 1,820 1,932 Plus: loss on early extinguishment of debt 21,370 — 22,198 — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 76,072 $ 41,154 $ 209,415 $ 122,518

(1) ILPT calculates EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as shown above. EBITDAre is calculated on the basis defined by Nareit, which is EBITDA, including ILPT’s proportionate share of EBITDAre from unconsolidated joint venture properties, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of real estate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture, loss on impairment of real estate, any realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, as well as certain other adjustments currently not applicable to ILPT. In calculating Adjusted EBITDAre, ILPT adjusts for the items shown above. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre differently than ILPT does. (2) Amounts represent equity based compensation to ILPT’s trustees, ILPT’s officers and certain other employees of RMR.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Calculation and Reconciliation of Property Net Operating Income and Cash Basis Net Operating Income (1) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of NOI and Cash Basis NOI: Rental income $ 103,215 $ 54,981 $ 281,812 $ 163,378 Real estate taxes (13,749 ) (7,617 ) (36,460 ) (22,353 ) Other operating expenses (8,453 ) (4,417 ) (22,278 ) (13,734 ) NOI 81,013 42,947 223,074 127,291 Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,794 ) (1,678 ) (8,170 ) (5,673 ) Lease value amortization included in rental income (250 ) (174 ) (4,265 ) (525 ) Lease termination fees included in rental income — — (30 ) (512 ) Cash Basis NOI $ 76,969 $ 41,095 $ 210,609 $ 120,581 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to NOI and Cash Basis NOI: Net (loss) income $ (83,974 ) $ 18,307 $ (245,082 ) $ 56,475 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (3,297 ) (998 ) (6,634 ) (5,455 ) Income tax expense 28 72 113 177 (Loss) income before income tax expense and equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture (87,243 ) 17,381 (251,603 ) 51,197 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 21,370 — 22,198 — Interest and other income (1,068 ) — (1,900 ) — Interest expense 89,739 9,084 208,286 26,468 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate — (940 ) 10 (940 ) Loss on equity securities — — 5,758 — General and administrative 9,110 4,728 24,896 12,718 Acquisition and other transaction related costs 586 — 586 646 Loss on impairment of real estate — — 100,747 — Depreciation and amortization 48,519 12,694 114,096 37,202 NOI 81,013 42,947 223,074 127,291 Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (3,794 ) (1,678 ) (8,170 ) (5,673 ) Lease value amortization included in rental income (250 ) (174 ) (4,265 ) (525 ) Lease termination fees included in rental income — — (30 ) (512 ) Cash Basis NOI $ 76,969 $ 41,095 $ 210,609 $ 120,581

(1) The calculations of NOI and Cash Basis NOI exclude certain components of net income (loss) in order to provide results that are more closely related to ILPT’s property level results of operations. ILPT calculates NOI and Cash Basis NOI as shown above. ILPT defines NOI as income from its rental of real estate less its property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions that ILPT records as depreciation and amortization expense. ILPT defines Cash Basis NOI as NOI excluding non-cash straight line rent adjustments, lease value amortization and lease termination fees, if any. ILPT uses NOI and Cash Basis NOI to evaluate individual and company-wide property level performance. Other real estate companies and REITs may calculate NOI and Cash Basis NOI differently than ILPT does.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Reconciliation of Net Operating Income to Same Property Net Operating Income and Calculation of Same Property Cash Basis Net Operating Income (1) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of NOI to Same Property NOI (2) (3): Rental income $ 103,215 $ 54,981 $ 281,812 $ 163,378 Real estate taxes (13,749 ) (7,617 ) (36,460 ) (22,353 ) Other operating expenses (8,453 ) (4,417 ) (22,278 ) (13,734 ) NOI 81,013 42,947 223,074 127,291 Less: NOI of properties not included in same property results (39,999 ) (1,824 ) (97,083 ) (4,991 ) Same property NOI $ 41,014 $ 41,123 $ 125,991 $ 122,300 Calculation of Same Property Cash Basis NOI (2) (3): Same property NOI $ 41,014 $ 41,123 $ 125,991 $ 122,300 Less: Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income (2,238 ) (1,613 ) (4,815 ) (5,538 ) Lease value amortization included in rental income (182 ) (171 ) (3,996 ) (523 ) Lease termination fees included in rental income — — (30 ) (512 ) Same property Cash Basis NOI $ 38,594 $ 39,339 $ 117,150 $ 115,727

(1) See footnote (1) on page 8 of this press release for the definitions of NOI and Cash Basis NOI. ILPT calculates same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI in the same manner that it calculates the corresponding NOI and Cash Basis NOI, except that it only includes same properties in calculating same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI are based on properties that ILPT owned as of September 30, 2022 and that it owned continuously since July 1, 2021 and exclude properties owned by an unconsolidated joint venture. (3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, same property NOI and same property Cash Basis NOI are based on properties that ILPT owned as of September 30, 2022 and that it owned continuously since January 1, 2021 and exclude properties owned by an unconsolidated joint venture.

