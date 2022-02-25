Indium Joins the Elite List of US-Based AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Indium Software, a leading Digital Engineering services company today announced that it has earned AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status within 14 months of starting its AWS partnership journey.

This recognition comes close on the heels of another big milestone, where Indium debuted as a strong “Contender” in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ for Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services, and Data Lifecycle Management Services in the US region.

Commenting on this achievement, Ram Sukumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Indium Software said “We are thrilled by this AWS recognition, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to remain our clients’ go-to digital engineering services partner for AWS solutions. This was made possible through our sustained investments in Innovation Labs, Talent, Partner relations, and AWS capability expansion to deliver complex yet impactful AWS solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation for clients.”

Indium has demonstrated expertise in delivering AI/ML solutions along with the underlying Big Data Analytics platform, Data Ingestion pipelines, BI/Visualizations, and DevSecOps automation pipelines on AWS. Additionally, Indium’s industry agnostic technology domain accelerators ease adoption and address scaling challenges of AWS services in the Containers, Serverless, and Kubernetes space.

“With proven AWS solutions, powered by homegrown technology accelerators and a team of stalwarts, Indium is well poised to accelerate digital transformation for clients and help them get the most value out of their AWS investments”, said Karthik Balasubramanian, EVP – Strategic Growth.

“To remain preferred client innovation partner, Indium will continue to invest on pre-built AWS solutions that solve specific business challenges. Case in point is our Customizable Text Analytics platform – teX.ai – built on AWS that seamlessly integrates with other AWS services and enterprise systems”, he added.

About Indium Software

Indium Software is a leading provider of Digital Engineering solutions with deep expertise in Application Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Data and Analytics, AI/ML, Text Analytics, Low Code, DevSecOps, Digital Assurance and Gaming.

Over the past decade, Indium has built strong relationships with over 100 clients-spanning ISVs, Global 2000 as well as born-digital companies-across North America, India, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region as well as with ecosystem partners such as AWS, Mendix, Striim and Denodo. With over 2,000 associates spread across strategic global delivery centres, Indium makes technology work for clients, driving measurable business value.

Contacts

Mohan Raman



Mohan.g@indiumsoft.com