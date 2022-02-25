Home Business Wire Indium Joins the Elite List of US-Based AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners
Business Wire

Indium Joins the Elite List of US-Based AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners

di Business Wire

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIIndium Software, a leading Digital Engineering services company today announced that it has earned AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status within 14 months of starting its AWS partnership journey.

This recognition comes close on the heels of another big milestone, where Indium debuted as a strong “Contender” in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ for Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services, and Data Lifecycle Management Services in the US region.

Commenting on this achievement, Ram Sukumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Indium Software said “We are thrilled by this AWS recognition, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to remain our clients’ go-to digital engineering services partner for AWS solutions. This was made possible through our sustained investments in Innovation Labs, Talent, Partner relations, and AWS capability expansion to deliver complex yet impactful AWS solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation for clients.”

Indium has demonstrated expertise in delivering AI/ML solutions along with the underlying Big Data Analytics platform, Data Ingestion pipelines, BI/Visualizations, and DevSecOps automation pipelines on AWS. Additionally, Indium’s industry agnostic technology domain accelerators ease adoption and address scaling challenges of AWS services in the Containers, Serverless, and Kubernetes space.

“With proven AWS solutions, powered by homegrown technology accelerators and a team of stalwarts, Indium is well poised to accelerate digital transformation for clients and help them get the most value out of their AWS investments”, said Karthik Balasubramanian, EVP – Strategic Growth.

“To remain preferred client innovation partner, Indium will continue to invest on pre-built AWS solutions that solve specific business challenges. Case in point is our Customizable Text Analytics platform – teX.ai – built on AWS that seamlessly integrates with other AWS services and enterprise systems”, he added.

About Indium Software

Indium Software is a leading provider of Digital Engineering solutions with deep expertise in Application Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Data and Analytics, AI/ML, Text Analytics, Low Code, DevSecOps, Digital Assurance and Gaming.

Over the past decade, Indium has built strong relationships with over 100 clients-spanning ISVs, Global 2000 as well as born-digital companies-across North America, India, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region as well as with ecosystem partners such as AWS, Mendix, Striim and Denodo. With over 2,000 associates spread across strategic global delivery centres, Indium makes technology work for clients, driving measurable business value.

Contacts

Mohan Raman

Mohan.g@indiumsoft.com

Articoli correlati

Shift4 To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FOUR--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced its participation in the...
Continua a leggere

SAIC Partners With Yale University School of Nursing on Research to Improve Pandemic Response in Underserved Communities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Study underscores need for technology and supply chain modernization solutions to ensure vaccine and other resources are available to...
Continua a leggere

Hytera Wins Final Appeal Against Motorola Solutions at UK Supreme Court

Business Wire Business Wire -
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommunicationSolutions--On February 23, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom dismissed an application by Motorola Solutions...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Shift4 To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire