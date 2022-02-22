indie Semiconductor Exceeds Q4 and 2021 Expectations

Q4 2021

Delivered 56% Sequential and 185% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth to a Record $19M

Posted Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 46.3%, Up 330 Basis Points Sequentially and 1,090 Basis Points Year-over-Year

Guides Q1 2022 Revenue to be Up 160 to 170% Year-over-Year with Further Non-GAAP Gross Margin Expansion

Full Year 2021

More than Doubled Revenue to $48M and Expanded Non-GAAP Gross Margin Despite Challenging Global Supply Chain Dynamics

Increased R&D Investments and Implemented Public Company Infrastructure

Augmented Radar, LiDAR and Vision IP via Acquisition and Organic Development while Broadening Design Win Pipeline

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INDI #indiesemi–indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced fourth quarter and year end 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021. Fourth quarter revenue was up 56 percent sequentially and 185 percent from the year ago period to a record $19.0 million, exceeding guidance and analyst expectations. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 330 basis points sequentially and 1,090 basis points year-over-year to 46.3 percent, better than indie’s 45.0 percent guidance. On a GAAP basis, fourth quarter 2021 operating loss was $26.2 million compared to $6.9 million in the year ago period. Non-GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.7 million versus $5.5 million during the same quarter last year, reflecting increasing customer-driven R&D investments as well as public company infrastructure costs.

Full year 2021 revenue was up 114 percent year-over-year to $48.4 million with 2021 non-GAAP gross margin expanding to 43.7 percent, a 140 basis point improvement over the prior year.

“ indie delivered record fourth quarter and year end results fueled by growing demand for our highly innovative Autotech solutions,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “ Our outperformance reflects the strength of indie’s differentiated product portfolio coupled with crisp operational execution. At a higher level, indie is at the epicenter of several powerful automotive megatrends, including ADAS, connected car, user experience and electrification. Looking ahead, we believe our deeper investments and targeted acquisitions are setting the stage for accelerating growth in 2022 and positioning indie to become the leading provider of edge sensors spanning LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision applications.”

Q4 Business Highlights

Unveiled Surya™, a highly integrated LiDAR SoC augmented by TeraXion’s world class laser and sensing solutions

Expanded production of advanced lighting controllers to support multiple new automotive customers

Captured OnBrD™ telematics design wins at IOSix, a fleet information services provider

Commenced shipments of exterior lighting platforms with a leading German OEM

Awarded a vehicle security system program at a European Tier 1 supplier

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

We provide earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis because certain information necessary to reconcile such guidance to GAAP is difficult to estimate and dependent on future events outside of our control. Please refer to the attached Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in this press release for a further discussion of our use of non-GAAP measures, including quantification of known expected adjustment items.

“ Given new program ramps this quarter and throughout the year, we plan to substantially outpace our addressable markets and drive further gross margin expansion,” said Thomas Schiller, indie’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of strategy. “ Specifically, for the first quarter, we anticipate revenue to be up 160 to 170 percent year-over-year and in the range of $21 to $22 million with non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 47 percent, putting indie on pace for another record quarter and a strong start to 2022. Further, with strengthening order visibility, demonstrated scalability and planned operating leverage, indie is increasingly well positioned to capitalize on the strategic Autotech market and translate our design win momentum into long-term shareholder value.”

indie’s Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

indie Semiconductor will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2021 results and business outlook today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the conference call via the Internet, please go to the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international), Conference ID: 13726663

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 22, 2022 until 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 1, 2022 under the Financials tab on the Investors page of indie’s website, or by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international), Conference ID: 13726663

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning, our ability to substantially outpace our addressable markets and drive further gross margin expansion, our guidance regarding top line growth and non-GAAP gross margin, and our belief that our deeper investments and targeted acquisitions are setting the stage for accelerating growth in 2022 and positioning indie to become the leading provider of edge sensors spanning LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision applications. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. The preliminary unaudited financial results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. Our actual results when disclosed in the Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of our financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the audit by our independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our registration statement on Form S-1 (SEC File No. 333-261269) and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; and political and economic instability in our target markets. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.



PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue $ 16,326 $ 6,194 $ 43,796 $ 19,488 Contract and other revenue 2,635 459 4,616 3,122 Total revenue 18,961 6,653 48,412 22,610 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 11,925 4,300 29,022 13,042 Research and development 20,299 6,556 57,505 22,013 Selling, general, and administrative 12,978 2,716 35,993 6,796 Total operating expenses 45,202 13,572 122,520 41,851 Loss from operations (26,241 ) (6,919 ) (74,108 ) (19,241 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 13 7 49 25 Interest expense (64 ) (573 ) (1,239 ) (2,193 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of SAFEs — (56,200 ) 21,600 (76,935 ) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants 3,025 — (26,060 ) — Gain (loss) from change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (11,161 ) (150 ) (38,838 ) (220 ) Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt — — 304 — Other income (expense) 868 19 (46 ) 229 Total other income (expense), net (7,319 ) (56,897 ) (44,230 ) (79,094 ) Net loss before income taxes (33,560 ) (63,816 ) (118,338 ) (98,335 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (399 ) 20 (365 ) 29 Net loss (33,161 ) (63,836 ) (117,973 ) (98,364 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8,244 ) (276 ) (30,371 ) (866 ) Net loss attributable to indie Semiconductor, Inc. (24,917 ) (63,560 ) (87,602 ) (97,498 ) Net loss attributable to common shares —basic $ (24,917 ) $ (63,560 ) $ (87,602 ) $ (97,498 ) Net loss attributable to common shares —diluted $ (27,942 ) $ (63,560 ) $ (87,602 ) $ (97,498 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares —basic $ (0.24 ) $ (2.01 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (3.12 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shares —diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (2.01 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (3.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic (1) 103,319,022 31,616,782 70,014,685 31,244,414 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted (1) 106,194,213 31,616,782 70,014,685 31,244,414

(1) – Retroactively restated to give effect to reverse recapitalization.

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.



PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Amounts in thousands)



(Unaudited) December 31,



2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,081 $ 18,698 Restricted cash 383 — Accounts receivable, net 17,371 5,913 Inventory, net 8,957 2,900 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,392 2,465 Total current assets 250,184 29,976 Property and equipment, net 9,238 2,169 Intangible assets, net 88,726 1,088 Goodwill 121,713 1,739 Other assets and deposits 270 154 Total assets $ 470,131 $ 35,126 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 5,694 $ 4,554 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,513 2,522 Intangible asset contract liability 5,443 2,270 Deferred revenue 2,041 1,665 Simple agreements for future equity (“SAFEs”) — 102,700 Current debt obligations 2,275 8,488 Total current liabilities 32,966 122,199 Long-term debt, net of current portion 5,618 12,345 Warrant liability 100,467 — Intangible asset contract liability, net of current portion 12,272 400 Other long-term liabilities 27,586 1,674 Total liabilities 178,909 136,618 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 10 3 Class V common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 518,842 43,155 Accumulated deficit (201,219 ) (153,264 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,316 ) (209 ) indie’s stockholders’ equity (deficit) 316,320 (110,312 ) Noncontrolling interest (25,098 ) 8,820 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 291,222 (101,492 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 470,131 $ 35,126

INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP



(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of our preliminary GAAP basis financial data to non-GAAP measures are as follows (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Computation of non-GAAP gross margin: GAAP revenue $ 18,961 $ 6,653 $ 48,412 $ 22,610 GAAP cost of goods sold 11,925 4,300 29,022 13,042 Acquisition-related expenses (1,750 ) — (1,750 ) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,786 $ 2,353 $ 21,140 $ 9,568 Non-GAAP gross margin 46.3 % 35.4 % 43.7 % 42.3 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Computation of non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP loss from operations $ (26,241 ) $ (6,919 ) $ (74,108 ) $ (19,241 ) Acquisition-related expenses 5,860 1,436 10,860 1,666 Share-based compensation 7,705 — 21,890 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (12,676 ) $ (5,483 ) $ (41,358 ) $ (17,575 )

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Computation of non-GAAP net loss: GAAP Net loss $ (33,161 ) $ (63,836 ) $ (117,973 ) $ (98,364 ) Acquisition-related expenses 5,860 1,436 10,860 1,666 Share-based compensation 7,705 — 21,890 — (Gain) loss from change in fair value of SAFEs — 56,200 (21,600 ) 76,935 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrants (3,025 ) — 26,060 — (Gain) loss from change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 11,161 150 38,838 220 (Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt — — (304 ) — Other (income) expense (868 ) 229 46 — Non-cash interest expense 1 48 198 149 Deferred tax (399 ) 20 (365 ) 29 Non-GAAP net loss $ (12,726 ) $ (5,753 ) $ (42,350 ) $ (19,365 )

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021 Computation of non-GAAP share count: Issued and outstanding Class A common stocks 108,212,234 Escrow Shares 1,725,000 TeraXion Unexercised 1,451,081 Earn-Out Shares 5,000,000 ADK Minority Holders interests 30,448,081 Non-GAAP share count 146,836,396 Non-GAAP net loss $ (12,726 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.09 )

Discussion Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our earnings release contains some or all of the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”): (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating loss, (iii) non-GAAP net income (loss), (iv) non-GAAP share count and (v) non-GAAP net loss per share. As set forth in the “Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table, we derive such non-GAAP financial measures by excluding certain expenses and other items from the respective GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure. Management may use these non-GAAP financial measures to, amongst other things, evaluate operating performance and compare it against past periods or against peer companies, make operating decisions, forecast for future periods and to determine payments under compensation programs. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods and competitors more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations or improve management’s ability to forecast future periods.

We provide investors with non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share because we believe it is important for investors to be able to closely monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures give investors an additional method to evaluate historical operating performance and identify trends, an additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance and a method to facilitate certain comparisons of our operating results to those of our peer companies. We further believe these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to assess the overall financial performance of our ongoing operations by eliminating the impact of (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) gains or losses recognized in relation to changes in the fair value of the simple agreements for future equity (“SAFEs”), warrants and contingent considerations issued by indie, and unrealized gains or losses from currency hedging contracts (iii) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) gains and losses from extinguishment of debt and (vi) non-cash tax expenses. We believe that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures contributes to enhanced financial reporting transparency and provides investors with added clarity about complex financial performance measures.

We do not report a GAAP measure of gross profit or gross margin because certain costs related to contract revenues are expensed as incurred and included in research and development expenses, and not in cost of sales, as it is not practicable for us to bifurcate these expenses. We derive and reconcile non-GAAP gross profit from the most relevant GAAP financial measures by subtracting cost of sales, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses, from revenue. We calculate non-GAAP operating loss by excluding from GAAP operating loss, any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations) and share-based compensation. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) by excluding from GAAP net income (loss), any (i) acquisition-related expenses (including acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses, deemed compensation expense, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and expenses recognized in relation to changes in contingent consideration obligations), (ii) gains or losses recognized in relation to change in the fair value of the simple agreements for future equity (“SAFEs”), warrants and contingent considerations issued by indie, (iii) non-cash interest expenses related to the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) gains and losses from the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) non-cash tax expenses. We calculate non-GAAP share count by adding to GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding: (i) Escrow Shares and (ii) ADK Minority Holders interest, which represents all shares issuable to vested minority equity interests held in Ay Dee Kay LLC upon exchange for indie Class A shares as described in the Form 10-Q. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by non-GAAP income (loss) divided by non-GAAP share count.

We exclude the items identified above from the respective non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to each such excluded item below:

Acquisition-related expenses – including such items as, when applicable, amortization of acquired intangible assets, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, fair value charges incurred upon the sale of acquired inventory, and acquisition-related professional fees and legal expenses because they are not considered by management in making operating decisions and we believe that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to our future business operations and thereby including such charges do not necessarily reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges or reversals are incurred.

Share-based compensation – related to the non-cash compensation expense associated with equity awards granted to our employees. These expenses are not considered by management in making operating decisions and such expenses do not have a direct correlation to our future business operations.

Gain (loss) from change in fair values – because these adjustments (1) are not considered by management in making operating decisions, (2) are not directly controlled by management, (3) do not necessarily reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recognized and (4) can make comparisons between peer company performance less reliable.

Non-cash interest expense – related to the amortization of debt discounts, warrants, and issuance costs because (1) these expenses are not considered by management in making decision with respect to financing decisions, and (2) these generally reflect non-cash costs.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Pilar Barrigas



949-418-8754



media@indiesemi.com

Investor Relations

ir@indiesemi.com

#indieSemi_Earnings

Read full story here