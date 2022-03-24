India’s GTPL Hathway Selects Verimatrix To Secure Sweeping Android TV Rollout

Verimatrix’s award-winning Video Content Authority System (VCAS) for DVB Hybrid to be deployed on new Google Android TV set top boxes for millions of subscribers

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that GTPL Hathway Limited (“GTPL”), India’s largest Multi-Service Operator (MSO) offering digital cable TV and broadband services, selected the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to protect its DVB Hybrid network for millions of Google Android TV-based devices.

Designed as a future-proof and scalable security solution for premium video content, Verimatrix VCAS for DVB Hybrid offers GTPL an unmatched combination of protection and flexibility that’s needed as delivery methods expand and evolve throughout India.

“Verimatrix is a time-tested content security leader in the market that offers unprecedented ease of deployment and gives us the confidence that we will be ready to easily adapt as our offerings progress,” said Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director at GTPL Hathway. “By selecting Verimatrix as our security provider, we gain much more than just studio-compliant protection – GTPL gains enhanced workflow and integration options as well as the reliability that we’re ready to rapidly scale up new subscribers across our areas of operation, to any additional devices we choose later, with a single security platform.”

“We are extremely pleased to announce GTPL Hathway as one of our latest customers, building on the reputation we earned with their sister company, Hathway,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “GTPL Hathway’s large customer base in India is provided a frictionless premium entertainment experience while their operators harness the full power of Verimatrix’s security innovations and award-winning customer support behind the scenes – ensuring GTPL Hathway is armed with the peace-of-mind it demands today and the performance and scalability it expects for tomorrow.”

About GTPL Hathway



GTPL Hathway Limited is the number 1 MSO in India providing Digital Cable TV service and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. We are the number 1 Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & the number 2 Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. Our digital cable television services reached 1,100 plus towns across India in states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and Karnataka. As on December 31, 2021, we have approximately 7.50 million Paying Cable TV Subscribers and 7,65,000 Broadband Subscribers with a Broadband home-pass of about 4.40 million.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

