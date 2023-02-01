Indianapolis-Based Marian University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve as Video Content Creation and Management System

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a pilot, Marian University, Indianapolis, Indiana, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former video content management system (VCMS). The institution was seeking a VCMS that offered lecture capture, live streaming, cloud hosting, and video integration with the Canvas Learning Management System.

YuJa, Inc. is a leader in ed-tech solutions that offers a comprehensive and rich set of features to capture, edit, store, manage and distribute multimedia content. In addition, Marian University’s instructors and students will benefit from built-in accessibility features, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility and more.

“We’re working with Marian University to migrate video content to YuJa’s Video Platform and to help train users to make the transition as seamless as possible,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa is skilled in helping institutions of all sizes successfully transition to an all-in-one media ed-tech solution.”

ABOUT MARIAN UNIVERSITY

Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, Marian University is a distinguished Midwestern University that offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in fields ranging from biology to business, education to engineering, and math to medicine. The institution’s mission is to be a great Catholic university dedicated to achieving excellence in learning, which is achieved through teaching, research, and scholarly activities in the Franciscan and liberal arts tradition.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

