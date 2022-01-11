Index AR Solutions Joins Center for Energy Workforce Development

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Index AR Solutions, a leading creator of digital workforce training, announced that it has joined the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) as an Associate Member, supporting the organization’s objective to build a skilled and diverse workforce pipeline. Index is one of CEWD’s first three Associate Members which include Fortune Global 500 professional services firm Accenture and DitchWitch, a leading provider of underground utility construction equipment.





Formed in March 2006, the CEWD is a non-profit consortium of electric, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy companies, and their associations, committed to the development of a skilled, diverse energy workforce.

“We welcome Index to the CEWD community and are inspired by their passion for using technology to reimagine worker training and education,” said Missy Henriksen, Executive Director at CEWD. “Collaboration is in the Index DNA, and we are excited to have them as a key partner who shares our commitment to moving the energy workforce forward.”

Index is an active participant in the CEWD mission. Last month, Index Senior Director of Client and Corporate Development Chris Biernacki co-presented at the CEWD’s 2021 Energy Workforce Development Summit alongside MidAmerican Energy’s Director of Corporate Training, Andrea Bruxvoort. MidAmerican serves 774,000 natural gas customers and 795,000 electric customers throughout Iowa, Illinois, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The Summit session with MidAmerican showcased how Index mobile apps and eBooks provide a powerful new way of teaching and engaging today’s workers. Those technologies are being put to use today and helping major utilities address a variety of staffing and education challenges.

“By switching up the way we deliver information, we can align the best training method with each trainee’s learning style and preference,” said Bruxvoort. “Our employees can better retain information and recall it when they need it, leading to a higher level of preparedness and ultimately a safer work environment.”

Organizations use Apprentice Program solutions from Index to create multimodal digital curriculums that streamline and replace legacy training materials. The solutions help organizations address remote learning requirements, the increase in skilled worker retirement and more.

“As a CEWD member, we look forward to collaborating with Missy and the other members to solve pressing turnover, recruitment and education challenges,” said Dan Arczynski, CEO at Index AR Solutions.

For more information on Apprentice Program solutions visit indexarsolutions.com/apprentice-programs.

About Index AR Solutions

Index AR Solutions is an American enterprise eBook and augmented reality mobile application provider creating custom and off-the-shelf products that make workers safer, more capable and more productive. Learn more about Index AR Solutions at IndexARSolutions.com.

About the CEWD

Formed in March 2006, the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) is a non-profit consortium of electric, natural gas and nuclear utilities and their associations, contractors, unions, and educators united in building a skilled workforce pipeline that will meet future industry needs. Learn more about CEWD at cewd.org.

