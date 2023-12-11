Independent study finds that Amplify Science K–5 fulfills mission of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and supports literacy instruction

High-quality science curriculum enhances science and literacy outcomes for first graders





BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, announced the results of an independent study by the nonprofit research, development, and service agency WestEd. The results show that Amplify Science K–5 improves students’ proficiency with science and enriches their science vocabulary knowledge and usage. In addition, it shows that by using an integrated science and literacy curriculum, teachers in the early grades can dedicate significantly more instructional time to science while fostering the development of students’ reading skills.

WestEd researchers found that:

First grade students in classrooms that used Amplify Science significantly outperformed students in comparison classrooms on NGSS-focused three-dimensional learning and science vocabulary.

Students in classrooms that used Amplify Science performed similarly to students in comparison classrooms on a standardized assessment of reading at the end of the school year.

The study is among the first randomized controlled trials of curriculum for the NGSS in K–3 classrooms. The research focused on science instruction in 82 first-grade classrooms across three districts serving diverse populations. The report noted that most of the participating schools were Title I schools.

Amplify Science is the leading phenomena-based curriculum for grades K–8. The program blends hands-on investigations, literacy-rich activities, and interactive digital tools to empower students to think, read, write, and argue like real scientists and engineers. Amplify Science was developed by the science education experts at UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Hall of Science and the digital learning team at Amplify. As the Lawrence’s first curriculum designed to address three-dimensional science standards, Amplify Science reflects state-of-the-art practices in science teaching and learning. Each unit of Amplify Science engages students in a relevant, real-world problem where they investigate scientific phenomena, engage in collaboration and discussion, and develop models or explanations in order to arrive at solutions.

“ We are thrilled to share this efficacy study of our NGSS-designed Amplify Science curriculum,” said Matt Reed, vice president of science at Amplify. “ Students deserve access to high-quality, engaging, and equitable science instructional materials in elementary school. And most importantly, those materials must actually work. We hope these findings encourage elementary schools to adopt programs like Amplify Science that meet this high bar while also supporting the school’s literacy goals.”

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our core and supplemental programs in ELA, math and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively and for themselves. Our formative assessment products help teachers identify the targeted instruction students need to build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs and services provide educators with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than 15 million students in all 50 states and on six continents. For more information, visit Amplify.com.

About WestEd

WestEd is a nonpartisan, nonprofit agency that provides a range of services—research and evaluation, professional learning, technical assistance, and policy guidance—for education and other communities. Working to promote success for every learner is WestEd’s main goal, and a steadfast commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion is central to that work. To learn more, visit WestEd.org.

