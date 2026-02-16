Indeed Appoints Jim Giles as Chief Technology Officer

Giles to Lead Technical Strategy and Drive AI Engineering Innovation for Global Hiring Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indeed, the world’s #1 job site and a leading hiring platform, announced that Jim Giles has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer, effective today. As CTO, Giles will lead the technical strategy and evolution of Indeed’s global engineering teams, transforming how people get jobs and how employers hire with speed, confidence, and trust. He brings a strong belief in technology as a force for human progress, applying AI intentionally to scale impact without losing sight of the people it serves.

“Jim is a proven engineering leader with deep experience scaling technology used around the world,” said Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba, Indeed CEO. “As hiring enters a new era, his forward-thinking approach to applying AI will help drive a step-change in our platform—ensuring our technology is built to simplify hiring and fuel Indeed’s long-term growth."

Giles joins Indeed from his most recent role as Vice President of Engineering at Google where he led engineering for products used by more than a billion people globally including Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. While at Google, he helped lead the transition to an AI-first product strategy and founded the Workspace AI platform to power AI development and enable cross-product journeys. Earlier in his career, Giles held senior engineering roles at Google and was a Distinguished Engineer at IBM. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I’ve long focused on how technology can improve the way work gets done,” said Giles. “Hiring sits at the heart of that challenge and holds tremendous potential for transformative innovation. Indeed’s mission deeply resonates with me, and I’m excited to help build technology that simplifies hiring and more effectively connects people with meaningful opportunities.”

