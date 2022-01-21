Increased Sales and Optimized Footprint Highlight SCHOTT’s U.S. Growth in 2021

Acquisitions and rising manufacturing capacity were among SCHOTT North America’s reorganization efforts, leading to a prolific year

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SCHOTT, the inventor of specialty glass and international technology group, grew sales in the United States by 11.1% in 2021 to more than $530.6 million. It was a fruitful year in SCHOTT’s most robust sales market, including an acquisition for future growth and completion of a switch to green energy.





In 2021, SCHOTT also increased its number of employees in the U.S. by nearly 100 and increased investments by almost $3 million.

“We adjusted our strategy to focus on the U.S. and activities in markets where we anticipate long-term growth. We have already recognized gains from that pivot and are well positioned to have an even better year in 2022,” said Bill James, Vice President of R&D and New Ventures at SCHOTT North America. “Our optimized presence in the U.S. will bring greater innovation and add to the sterling reputation that SCHOTT has built for generations.”

Globally, SCHOTT had its most successful business year in the company’s history with €2.5 billion in sales, a 13% increase in sales over 2020.

Here are more highlights from 2021 and future plans for SCHOTT in the U.S.:

Louisville, Kentucky and Vincennes, Indiana

Home tech facilities increased sales by double-digit numbers which can be attributed to the growth in the home appliance market

Celebrated 50 years of CERAN® glass-ceramic cooktops, including the achievement of 200 million cooktops sold

Vincennes facility working on a new post-processing line for CERAN®

Preparing for increased demand as U.S. gas ban on utilities (active in parts of California and Washington and in development in other states) sees wider adoption, leading more cities to switch to induction cooktops

Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Pharmaceutical systems business unit increased manufacturing capacity to help SCHOTT produce vials for 5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Multimillion-dollar capital investments tripling its capacity for pre-sterilized, ready-to-use glass vials, as well as various facility upgrades.

Duryea, Pennsylvania

Home to SCHOTT’s US Innovation and Technology Hub, which brings to life world changing solutions for markets such as the defense, aerospace, medical, and basic research

Advanced Optics facility improved layout design to increase efficiency.

Phoenix, Arizona

New manufacturing facility added via acquisition of Applied Microarrays Inc. (AMI), serving the diagnostics market with point-of-care, microfluidic devices, and other consumables

New production hub will open in spring 2022 to cater to the fast-growing and dynamic diagnostics market

Southbridge, Massachusetts

Lighting and Imaging business unit strengthened both medical and defense businesses.

Through the pandemic, medical customers have sought SCHOTT as a supplier due to its reliability and stability as well its innovation.

The Defense business was to strengthened through the acquisition of INCOM’s MEGAdraw business

Pioneering – responsibly – together.

These attributes characterize SCHOTT as a manufacturer of high-tech materials based on specialty glass. Founder Otto Schott is considered its inventor and became the pioneer of an entire industry.

Always opening up new markets and applications with a pioneering spirit and passion – this is what has driven the #glasslovers at SCHOTT for more than 130 years. Represented in 34 countries, the company is a highly skilled partner for high-tech industries: Healthcare, Home Appliances & Living, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors & Datacom, Optics, Industry & Energy, Automotive, Astronomy, and Aerospace. In the fiscal year 2021, its 17,300 employees generated sales of 2.5 billion euros (US$ 3.0 billion). With the best teams, supported by the best digital tools, the group intends to continue to grow. SCHOTT AG is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the oldest foundations in Germany. It uses the Group’s dividends to promote science. As a foundation company, SCHOTT has anchored responsibility for employees, society and the environment deeply in its DNA. The goal is to become a climate-neutral company by 2030.

Contacts

Media contact:



Rina Della Vecchia



SCHOTT North America



rina.dellavecchia@us.schott.com

Matt McLoughlin



Gregory FCA



matt@gregoryfca.com