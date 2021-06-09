Incorta Eclipses Top Cloud Vendors in 2021 Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory

Outperforming the Sample, Incorta Named Overall Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility, Receiving a Perfect “Recommend” Score in Debut Appearance

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incorta, the only unified data analytics platform powered by Direct Data Mapping™, today released findings and results from its debut appearance in the 2021 Wisdom of the Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study by Dresner Advisory. In the report – which is available for complimentary download here – Incorta outperforms the overall sample of 26 software vendors, ranking above average across 78% of the key evaluation metrics, and receives a perfect “recommend” score. In addition, the research highlights Incorta as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility, with top-five rankings in vendor “Confidence” and “Sales and Service,” beating out Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Microstrategy, Qlik and Tableau.

“We are focused on helping our customers quickly and easily unlock the potential of all of their data at the most granular level with a unified data analytics platform that greatly simplifies the historic multiple vendor approach. Being named a leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility shows that we are meeting our customers’ needs and that they value our product and their experience with it,” said Incorta CEO Scott Jones. “We’re especially honored by the perfect recommendation score, which means 100% of our customers surveyed in the report would recommend Incorta. Even more, it shows that people are ready to embrace a new way to achieve success with data analytics.”

Incorta’s inclusion in the 2021 Business Intelligence Market Study builds on its commanding presence in the 2020 Analytic Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Study by Dresner Advisory. In both reports, Incorta outperforms big-box cloud vendors Amazon, Google and Microsoft – the only other companies appearing in both market studies – signaling a growing market preference for unified data analytics platforms that deliver end-to-end experiences.

Incorta is a unified data analytics platform that enables companies to acquire, enrich, analyze, and act upon business data with unmatched speed, simplicity and insight. Powered by Direct Data Mapping™, Incorta can make tens of billions of rows of data across multiple source databases analytics-ready in a matter of minutes. The platform is built for power users and novices alike, and provides simple yet powerful tools for individuals and teams to freely explore, enrich, and innovate with data.

“In its first year of inclusion in our flagship report, Incorta scores above the overall sample and is best in class for follow up after the sale,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Incorta on being named an overall leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models and on earning a top recommend score.”

The Wisdom of the Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study is valued for its in-depth assessment of the ever-evolving BI market and ability to highlight trends, discuss findings and analyze vendor performance. End users from organizations around the world were surveyed for the report, representing a variety of job functions, firm sizes and industries. Ratings take into account multiple factors including: value for price paid, quality and usefulness of the product, quality of technical support, quality and value of consulting services, sales and acquisition experience, recommendations and integrity.

To learn more about Incorta’s results in the report, a complimentary version is available for download at https://go.incorta.com/2021-dresner-wisdom-of-crowds.

About Incorta

Incorta is the only unified data analytics platform powered by Direct Data Mapping™. Purpose-built to help companies stay ahead of the accelerating rate, volume, and complexity of modern enterprise data, the platform delivers unmatched speed and visibility. Incorta is built with open standards and integrates with cloud-friendly tools and platforms, making it easy to consolidate data in the cloud and extract meaningful insights. By making any data source continuously available for analytics, the platform helps business leaders, business teams, and data scientists make more accurate, timely and transparent decisions with faster access to richer data sets. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Broadcom, Credit Suisse and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

