Incident Analysis Platform Jeli.io Launches a Socio-Technical Learning Center

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jeli.io, the incident analysis platform founded by former Netflix and Slack engineering leader Nora Jones, today launched a socio-technical learning center within the Jeli platform. The learning center emphasizes human-centric metrics alongside technical systems data in order to improve organizational resilience. The expanded insights will enable teams to build better on-call rotations, understand who to include in a real-time incident based on prior experiences, and proactively avoid burnout for some of the most critical employees responsible for maintaining organizational uptime.





“People are the most important component of any company yet we continue to see SRE tooling focus squarely on technical system metrics,” said Nora Jones, CEO and Founder of Jeli.io. “We’re helping organizations to understand who is being paged constantly outside of work hours, where the knowledge silos are sitting, and helping them run more efficiently – because no matter how sophisticated your technology, it will only succeed with a social system designed to support it effectively.”

Jeli automatically ingests and analyzes socio-technical data enriched with third-party tools such as Slack, Jira, and Zoom. This data is then visualized to quickly understand where and when most incidents are occuring, who within the organization is being most impacted, and which technologies and services are most frequently associated with incidents. The deep insights that Jeli users gain from feeding data into the learning center will help them identify brittleness within their organization and address these weaknesses before an incident occurs.

“Jeli’s new learning center draws my attention immediately to the things about incidents that are the hardest grind on our teams: who’s getting paged off hours and who is getting pulled into incidents when they are not on-call?” said Eric Dobbs, Principal Site Reliability Incident Analyst at Indeed. “We’ve never had this view into our incidents before and it will change how we see and think about incidents.”

Launched in December 2020, Jeli uses failures and emergencies as a catalyst to help companies understand how they can improve reliability and reduce recurring issues. The Jeli platform integrates best practices on how to learn effectively from failures drawn from years of research across aviation, fire departments, and technology companies. Since launching, the company’s revenue has increased over 10x and total funding has grown to $19 Million.

Jeli.io is a leader in incident management software as well as cognitive research in how individuals and teams cope with complexity and uncertainty in dynamic work systems. The Jeli platform allows users to respond to, manage, and analyze incidents in order to build more resilient infrastructure and teams. Jeli aggregates systemic incident data across the tools and people involved to reveal clear, actionable recommendations for organizations. For more information, visit Jeli.io or follow Jeli on Twitter @Jeli_io.

