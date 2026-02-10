Inaugural National Nacha Accreditation Day Honors Nearly 6,000 Payments Professionals

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha today marks its first annual National Nacha Accreditation Day, celebrating the myriad payments industry professionals who have earned one of Nacha’s three accreditations.

“Today we honor the nearly 6,000 individuals recognized by Nacha as Accredited ACH Professionals (AAPs), Accredited Faster Payments Professionals (AFPPs), and/or Accredited Payments Risk Professionals (APRPs),” said Stephanie Prebish, AAP, AFPP, APRP, CTP, Nacha Senior Managing Director, Association Services. “And make no mistake: These folks work hard to not only earn their accreditations, but to maintain them every year. Their efforts help make the payments industry a better, safer place for everyone.”

The AAP was Nacha’s first accreditation, created more than three decades ago to show a commitment to understanding and excelling in electronic payments, with an emphasis on topics related to the ACH Network. The APRP is for those demonstrating knowledge of multiple subjects across all payment types, including the fundamentals of payments systems; risk management, policy, governance, systems and controls; physical and information security; and the regulatory environment. The AFPP allows payments professionals to demonstrate their expertise across all faster payment types, including Same Day ACH, RTP®, FedNow® and Push-to-Card. The nation’s Payments Associations partner with Nacha on all accreditations; the U.S. Faster Payments Council is also a partner on the AFPP.

National Nacha Accreditation Day will be celebrated on the second Tuesday of February. To be an honoree in 2027, visit Nacha.org to discover what it takes to become an AAP, AFPP or APRP.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 35.2 billion ACH Network payments made in 2025, valued at $93 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

Dan Roth

Nacha

571-579-0720

media@nacha.org