In U.S. Industry First, Property Group Puts Robots In All Hotels

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Savioke–In what’s believed to be an industry first, Savioke®, a leader in providing secure, contact-free service robots for room service and other deliveries to the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce that Seaview Investors LLC has added a Relay® Service Robot to each of its hotels. Savioke’s service robots are installed in hundreds of hotels and have made more than 1,000,000 deliveries worldwide.

For this hotel investment company, the future of hospitality definitely includes Relay Service Robots to perform deliveries, allowing staff to focus on high-value tasks and improving the guest experience. “The robots contribute to the forward-thinking approach each Seaview property represents to our guests and gives us a competitive advantage in the markets we serve,” said Bob Combie, Senior Vice President of Technology at Seaview Investors. “As we recover from the pandemic, the robots also provide contact-free room service delivery, which many guests appreciate.”

“Seaview Investors recognizes the value that Savioke robots bring to the operations and we are excited to be working with them,” said Steve Cousins, Savioke CEO and Founder. “Their robots work 24/7/365 and efficiently perform low-level tasks like room service deliveries, enabling Seaview team members to spend more time elevating the guest experience.”

“Our ownership’s crystal ball saw, before most hotel operators, what service robot technology could add from a marketing and operations perspective,” added Mr. Combie. “The Relay robots are integrated into our daily guest experience.”

Reservations Departments at the eight Seaview Investors hotels have reported:

An increase in leisure and corporate bookings from zip codes within driving distance

Popularity with guests of all ages, especially children

Hundreds of positive videos and social media reviews, with many mentioning the hotel’s robot

Each of Seaview’s California properties features a Relay or Relay+® Service Robot:

Hannah at H Hotel Los Angeles & Homewood Suites Los Angeles

Wally at Residence Inn LAX

Winnie at Embassy Suites LAX North

Cy at Courtyard LAX

Beverly at Residence Inn Beverly Hills

Ace at AC Hotel Beverly Hills

Rose at Hotel Trio Healdsburg

About Seaview Investors:

Seaview Investors LLC, established in 2006, is a privately owned hotel investment company based in Newport Beach, CA. The company manages and operates a diverse portfolio of hotel properties located in the Western United States, focusing on both full and limited service hotels. It is currently involved in an expansion strategy, seeking long-term, value-added hospitality investment opportunities in target markets.

About Savioke:

Founded in 2013, Savioke measurably improves people’s lives. It provides simple, sophisticated, autonomous service robots that work with humans safely, securely, reliably, and contact-free. Savioke’s advanced robots have completed more than 1,000,000 deliveries worldwide and handled a variety of tasks across hospitality, healthcare, foodservice, and office environments.

