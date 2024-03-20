Impulso.Space USA Corp. and Maritime Launch Services Sign an Agreement to Provide Integrated Launch Services for Spaceport Nova Scotia from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA:MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) and Impulso.Space USA Corporation have expanded their partnership and signed an agreement for Maritime Launch to provide vehicle payload capacity on multiple rideshare and dedicated launch operator missions for up to five years of launches from Spaceport Nova Scotia, with payload integration services provided from Impulso.Space’s brand new logistics and ground operations facility located in Florida.





Maritime Launch is developing Canada’s first commercial launch site, Spaceport Nova Scotia, located near the communities of Canso, Hazel Hill and Little Dover in Nova Scotia, with a first orbital launch planned for 2025.

“This important agreement with Impulso.Space, an industry-leading US space services company, demonstrates Spaceport Nova Scotia’s competitiveness as a launch facility serving today’s global space market,” says Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services. “This agreement expands on our previous letter of intent to deploy satellites for small and medium class launchers using our facility. Together, Maritime Launch and Impulso can offer the high throughput launch tempo required in today’s market and add capacity to the launch industry, as well as supplement the other overtaxed sites in North America from our fully-licensed facility.”

Impulso.Space was established in 2019 and is based near the Kennedy Space Center facility in Florida. The company provides turnkey services including satellite spacecraft shipment, insurance, customs clearance, launch mission management, pre-launch activities, storage and brokerage of launch capacity. It has played a role as an integrator for numerous satellite spacecraft missions for both international and US domestic launch vehicle operators.

“Spaceport Nova Scotia’s location on the east coast of Canada offers highly attractive launch capacity to expand the offer to launch operators in response to the fast growth of the space industry over this decade. This spaceport’s coveted LEO launch inclinations from 45 degrees to 98 degrees from a single location are outstanding in North America,” said Pietro Guerrieri, CEO of Impulso.Space. “We are looking forward to growing our relationship with Maritime Launch to offer easier and responsive access to space also from this commercial launch facility.”

About Impulso.Space

Impulso.Space is a leading provider of integrated end-to-end launch services, offering turnkey solutions for global and seamlessly integrated launch services. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to excellence, Impulso.Space is dedicated to driving innovation and advancing the boundaries of global space services.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over the widest range of launch inclinations available anywhere in North America, from a single site. The development of this facility will serve the constellation market clients delivering global broadband, near earth imaging and other science related activities. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

