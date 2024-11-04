Impulse Space Selected for HALO Program by the Space Development Agency

Impulse Space will be eligible to compete for prototype demonstrations and experiments that support future tranches of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).





REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impulse Space, a leader in the development of in-space transportation services, has been selected by the Space Development Agency (SDA) as one of 19 companies to join the initial Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (HALO) vendor pool. This selection reflects Impulse’s commitment to delivering innovative space solutions and positions the company to compete for upcoming prototype demonstration orders.

The HALO program is an acquisition approach designed to support future tranches of the PWSA. As part of this effort, Impulse will have the opportunity to participate in end-to-end mission demonstrations, including the launch of satellites within 12-18 months after any award. These demonstrations will focus on reducing risk and showcasing the feasibility of proliferation for tactical data links and optical communications.

“ We believe enhanced maneuverability and rapid repositioning will be important capabilities for a proliferated architecture,” said Eric Romo, President and COO of Impulse Space. “ We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete for these awards and are confident in our team’s capability to deliver innovative solutions.”

Impulse Space, the in-space transportation company founded by Tom Mueller, is opening access beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with its fleet of in-space transportation vehicles. The flight-proven Mira vehicle uses a nontoxic, high-impulse chemical propulsion system to offer orbital transport, constellation deployment, and precision reentry services to customers from LEO to GEO. The high-energy Helios vehicle unlocks orbits beyond LEO with its powerful Deneb engine, dropping off payloads in MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. Led by a team that delivered the most reliable rockets in history, Impulse provides economical and efficient in-space transportation by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.

