Impinj to Participate in Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO will participate in the virtual Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference to be held on September 13-14, 2021.
A pre-recorded presentation for the conference will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com. for 90 days beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 9, 2021.
Impinj will also participate in one-on-one meetings on September 14, 2021 during the conference. Meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.
Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com
