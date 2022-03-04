Home Business Wire Impinj to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Impinj to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO, and Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Investor Relations

Andy Cobb, CFA

Vice President, Strategic Finance

+1 206-315-4470

ir@impinj.com

Media Relations

Jill West

Vice President, Strategic Communications

+1 206-834-1110

jwest@impinj.com

