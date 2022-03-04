Impinj to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO, and Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT.
A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.
About Impinj
Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com
