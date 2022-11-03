<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Impinj to Participate in Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference
Business Wire

Impinj to Participate in Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Impinj website at investor.impinj.com.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Andy Cobb, CFA

Vice President, Strategic Finance

+1 206-315-4470

ir@impinj.com

Media Relations

Jill West

Vice President, Strategic Communications

+1 206-834-1110

jwest@impinj.com

Articoli correlati

Turtle Beach Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), reported financial results for the third quarter...
Continua a leggere

Globalstar Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September...
Continua a leggere

voxeljet AG Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRIEDBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) (the “Company” or “voxeljet”), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Turtle Beach Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire